Get ready for City College’s annual Club Day on Oct. 31

Sacramento City College’s Clubs and Events Board is hosting its annual Club Day in the quad on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Latasha Harris, president of the Clubs and Events Board, shares what students can look forward to at the event.

“All clubs will engage with students, and prospective clubs will be recruiting for new members,” Harris said. “We have also extended the invitation to our Infinity Departments on campus, such as ASHÉ, Rise, Pulse Resource Center, Basic Needs, FYE, BSSI and they will be tabling with different resources for students.”

Joining a club provides students with many different opportunities. When students join a club, they are able to connect with other students who share similar interests, provide valuable services to the campus and community, learn new skills, become more involved in school activities and have fun, according to Harris.

Roughly 17 clubs are expected to be in attendance, recruiting students to become members of their club. Business Society, National Student Nurses’ Association, Programming Club, Puente Club, Black Student Union, Pasifika Connections and the Craft Club are just a few to be in attendance.

The Business Society is one of the clubs that will attend the event. This club provides students with opportunities to gain knowledge of the business world through guest speaker presentations, career exploration activities, field trips, events and projects.

For crafty students, the Craft Club is a great way to connect and socialize with other like-minded students. The Craft Club provides a safe space for students to destress and work on craft projects such as crocheting, bookbinding, sewing and much more.

Another club that will be in attendance at the event is the Puente Club. The Puente Club is an extension of the Puente Project. The Puente Project is an academic preparation program at City College. The purpose of the Puente Project is to increase the number of educationally disadvantaged students transferring to four-year universities. The Puente Club is open to all students and is especially encouraged for students who are planning to transfer. This club also celebrates and preserves Latino culture at City College.

The National Student Nurses’ Association (NSNA) is a club for nursing/pre-nursing students. The NSNA provides nursing students the opportunity to connect with other nursing students, volunteer in the community and participate in donation drives for charity. Students who join this club will also have the opportunity to hear guest speakers.

Since the event is being held on Halloween, students can also expect for there to be candy and a barbecue held at 12 p.m.