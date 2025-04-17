The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Caterina Avis, Sacramento City College student in the cosmetology program stands in front of the cosmetology program holding up her cutting shears on March 6, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.
Express reporter Nassir Simms and City of Sacramento Youth, Parks, and Community Enrichment staff Jamal Mack have a good time during their interview at the Oak Park Community Center on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
All Careers Fair brings job opportunities to Sacramento City College students

Chiara Karagianes, Staff Writer
April 17, 2025
Elijah Antoine
A student talks to the Behavioral & Education & Strategies & Training booth during the All Major Career Fair, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.

Sacramento City College students and potential employers gathered in the quad for the annual All Majors Career Fair on April 3. Students from various fields met recruiters and sought out employment opportunities. 

“I think it is a great opportunity for students to see what careers there are,” said Gabby Ferreyra, a student at the event.

Edith Pacheco, a student support assistant for career services and one of the hosts for the All Majors Career Fair, emphasized the importance of connecting students with recruiters, “This is our second time bringing the career fair back. … it’s not just a job, it’s a way to build a career,” Pacheco explained. 

Employers from varying career fields attended the event, including larger organizations like the Sacramento County Department of Personnel Services, Highland Community Charter Schools, the California Department of Water Resources and many more.

“We want to make sure we’re meeting the needs of our students,”  Pacheco said. “We select employers based on the fields students are interested in.” 

As the career fair continued, people found offerings they were interested in pursuing.”There are lot of different selections …  I have found that I am interested in,” explained Aleena Martines, a student. “It’s a great event, and they should definitely do it again.”

At the career fair, students could interact with employers face to face, rather than using websites like LinkedIn or ZipRecruiter. Employers and candidates could ask each other questions and get a feel for one another. These interactions allowed for a more in-person connection and a chance to make a lasting impression.

Elijah Antoine
Sacramento City College Express staff writer Patricia Jones spins a prize wheel during the All Majors Career Fair, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.

“The event was really fun… I need to look for job opportunities, so it was helpful,” said Luke Klleen, a dual-enrolled high school student at the event.

Throughout the event, students checked out booths, grabbed flyers from employers and networked. Booths at the event addressed the roles available, internships and answered questions about their respective fields.

Behind the scenes, Career Services had been organizing this event since October to offer students these recruitment opportunities. As hosts for the event, they have to secure employers, tables, space, market the event, and ensure everything runs smoothly. 

“There is a lot that happens before the event,” Pancheco said. “We have to coordinate with our operations department …  [and] there might be other events happening in the spring.” 

Career Services offers other valuable resources for students at City College. Career services provides support in career research, applications, cover letters and interview techniques. They also offer free workshops throughout the semester.

Chiara Karagianes
Chiara Karagianes, Staff Writer
Chiara Karagianes is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester writing for the Express. She is interested in covering a wide range of topics, such as community events, media, history and politics. Chiara’s passion for journalism stems from her love of writing. She was homeschooled for her entire academic career, which gave her the freedom to explore different hobbies and passions. It was during this time that she discovered her love of writing essays and creative stories, which later evolved into an interest in journalism. By pursuing journalism, she hopes to shed light on important stories and inform the public. Growing up in Sacramento, Chiara wants to show others’ the uniqueness and diversity of the city’s events, buildings, and people. In the future, she hopes to work for the Sacramento Bee.   She wants to capture the unique features of the city and bring a different perspective to the Express. Chiara plans on earning her associate degree, then transferring to Sacramento State to pursue her bachelor’s degree in journalism.
Elijah Antoine, Staff Writer
Elijah Antoine is a staff writer for the Express. This is his first semester writing for the Express. Sports writing really interests him, from either talking about information with player contracts or the history of different sports through the years.  Growing up, journalism would be the biggest interest in Elijah’s youth, and always watching ESPN gave him clues while tuning in with his parents. He would always watch the analysts talk about sports trades, new contracts and various aspects of sports. Knowing the ESPN reporters were all journalists and went to school for it had Elijah interested just from being a big sports fan. He wants to talk about sports on another level than just with friends and family.  He also has a love for photography and taking pictures that paint a story. He plans to transfer to Cal State LA to pursue his bachelor’s degree in journalism.
