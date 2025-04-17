All Careers Fair brings job opportunities to Sacramento City College students

Sacramento City College students and potential employers gathered in the quad for the annual All Majors Career Fair on April 3. Students from various fields met recruiters and sought out employment opportunities.

“I think it is a great opportunity for students to see what careers there are,” said Gabby Ferreyra, a student at the event.

Edith Pacheco, a student support assistant for career services and one of the hosts for the All Majors Career Fair, emphasized the importance of connecting students with recruiters, “This is our second time bringing the career fair back. … it’s not just a job, it’s a way to build a career,” Pacheco explained.

Employers from varying career fields attended the event, including larger organizations like the Sacramento County Department of Personnel Services, Highland Community Charter Schools, the California Department of Water Resources and many more.

“We want to make sure we’re meeting the needs of our students,” Pacheco said. “We select employers based on the fields students are interested in.”

As the career fair continued, people found offerings they were interested in pursuing.”There are lot of different selections … I have found that I am interested in,” explained Aleena Martines, a student. “It’s a great event, and they should definitely do it again.”

At the career fair, students could interact with employers face to face, rather than using websites like LinkedIn or ZipRecruiter. Employers and candidates could ask each other questions and get a feel for one another. These interactions allowed for a more in-person connection and a chance to make a lasting impression.

Gallery • 4 Photos Elijah Antoine Sacramento City College Express staff writer Patricia Jones spins a prize wheel during the All Majors Career Fair, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.

“The event was really fun… I need to look for job opportunities, so it was helpful,” said Luke Klleen, a dual-enrolled high school student at the event.

Throughout the event, students checked out booths, grabbed flyers from employers and networked. Booths at the event addressed the roles available, internships and answered questions about their respective fields.

Behind the scenes, Career Services had been organizing this event since October to offer students these recruitment opportunities. As hosts for the event, they have to secure employers, tables, space, market the event, and ensure everything runs smoothly.

“There is a lot that happens before the event,” Pancheco said. “We have to coordinate with our operations department … [and] there might be other events happening in the spring.”

Career Services offers other valuable resources for students at City College. Career services provides support in career research, applications, cover letters and interview techniques. They also offer free workshops throughout the semester.