Dressed for success at City College

Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Los Rios Community College international student has F-1 visa revoked
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Father and son watch the Navy Blue Angels fly overhead during the finale of the annual California Capital Airshow on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Mather, Calif.
Photo of the day: Father and son watch the Blue Angels soar by
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
Contestants warm up before the Esports tournament by playing EA Sports “Madden 25,” at Life Community Church, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Esports growth creates new opportunities for college students
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival attendees look at Lori Allison’s All About Color Quilting at Cal Expo, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival comes to Cal Expo
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Enjoying the discovery of art and history at Free Museum Weekend
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Career Services at Sacramento City College hosts “Dress for Success,” an event where students receive free professional attire and headshots on Thursday, March 13 in Sacramento, Calif.
Dressed for success at City College
This Month in Sac: April
This Month in Sac: April
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Enjoying the discovery of art and history at Free Museum Weekend
Caterina Avis, Sacramento City College student in the cosmetology program stands in front of the cosmetology program holding up her cutting shears on March 6, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Cat Avis
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
The Dental Health Clinic offers one free teeth cleaning a year to Los Rios Community College District students and staff. The clinic is located in the Rodda South, RHS 135 building at Sacramento City College.
Photo of the day: Free dental cleaning for City College students and staff
A Sacramento City College medical student takes the blood pressure of a City College student at the blood drive held at Sacramento City College on April 2, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Care Fest and blood drive at Sacramento City College
Participants march for justice and equality holding a Palestinian flag and signs brining awareness to the conflict in Gaza in front of the Sacramento Capitol building on March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, California.
Photo of the day: Marching for unity
Photo of the day: Student Health Center hands out party safe toolkits at Public Safety Fair
Photo of the day: Student Health Center hands out party safe toolkits at Public Safety Fair
Father and son watch the Navy Blue Angels fly overhead during the finale of the annual California Capital Airshow on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Mather, Calif.
Photo of the day: Father and son watch the Blue Angels soar by
Dressed for success at City College

Patricia Jones, Staff Writer
April 22, 2025
Patricia Jones
Career Services at Sacramento City College hosts “Dress for Success,” an event where students receive free professional attire and headshots on Thursday, March 13 in Sacramento, Calif.

Dress for Success was a two-day event hosted by Sacramento City College’s Career Services in March. It was an opportunity for students to get free professional wear, so that they can be prepared not only for interviews and general professional situations in their lives, but also to prepare for upcoming career fairs.

My experience at the Dress to Impress event was amazing. When I walked into the room, I was greeted with smiles. There were clothes on racks and nicely folded shirts and blouses on a table. The room was quiet and very organized. They had everything students may possibly need, like dress shoes, blazers, suits, jackets and dresses. Everything they offered was professional attire to help students look presentable for a job interview or for anything that they may need. They even let students keep the outfits.

I was a little nervous because I’m plus sized and didn’t think they had anything to fit me. I was happy to find that they did. I was able to find a dress, a blazer and a skirt. Everything was clean and ready to be put on. They offered professional portfolio pictures next door as well. 

It was so beautiful to see that City College supports students this way. This helps students who are not fortunate and may not be able to afford certain outfits to make them feel 100% ready for a job interview. 

Events like these give students a leg up. These opportunities to gain employment and to be prepared to interact with employers on or off campus are really beneficial to students at City College. I really appreciate the college for having something like this on the campus. It was a judgment-free zone and I felt completely welcome.

About the Contributor
Patricia Jones
Patricia Jones, Staff Writer
She loves breaking news stories and anything that grabs readers full attention. Growing up in Sacramento, Patricia didn’t get the privilege to see a lot of journalists that looked like her. This inspired her to go into the field of journalism, the best journalist she could possibly be.
