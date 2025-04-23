Dressed for success at City College

Dress for Success was a two-day event hosted by Sacramento City College’s Career Services in March. It was an opportunity for students to get free professional wear, so that they can be prepared not only for interviews and general professional situations in their lives, but also to prepare for upcoming career fairs.

My experience at the Dress to Impress event was amazing. When I walked into the room, I was greeted with smiles. There were clothes on racks and nicely folded shirts and blouses on a table. The room was quiet and very organized. They had everything students may possibly need, like dress shoes, blazers, suits, jackets and dresses. Everything they offered was professional attire to help students look presentable for a job interview or for anything that they may need. They even let students keep the outfits.

I was a little nervous because I’m plus sized and didn’t think they had anything to fit me. I was happy to find that they did. I was able to find a dress, a blazer and a skirt. Everything was clean and ready to be put on. They offered professional portfolio pictures next door as well.

It was so beautiful to see that City College supports students this way. This helps students who are not fortunate and may not be able to afford certain outfits to make them feel 100% ready for a job interview.

Events like these give students a leg up. These opportunities to gain employment and to be prepared to interact with employers on or off campus are really beneficial to students at City College. I really appreciate the college for having something like this on the campus. It was a judgment-free zone and I felt completely welcome.