The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener

Jackson Reilly, Staff Writer
April 7, 2025
Express_AsOpeningDay_03
Jackson Reilly
Fans stand for a rendition of the U.S. national anthem at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.

The MLB Athletics arrived Monday night in their new temporary home, Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, marking a new era for the team and the ballpark. The Chicago Cubs came to town to take them on, playing in front of a sold-out crowd of 12,119 fans.

The ballpark is usually home to the Sacramento River Cats, the AAA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. The A’s were granted temporary co-residence in the ballpark while they are working through their relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas, thanks in large part to a friendship between River Cats and Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé and A’s owner John Fisher. 

The club gave away a Sacramento-themed hat and a tribute towel to honor the late franchise legend Rickey Henderson, who passed away in December at the age of 65 after a bout of pneumonia. The team also dubbed the evening “Rickey Henderson Night,” playing a touching tribute video on the jumbotron before the game while all A’s players and coaches wore Henderson’s number 24 on their jerseys. 

The A’s pitching struggled from the jump, as starter Joey Estes allowed four runs in the first inning alone and left the game with six runs allowed by the end of the fourth inning. Reliever Noah Murdock also left the game with six runs allowed, all within one inning.

The A’s offense was only able to muster three runs, including the first major league home run for young star shortstop Jacob Wilson. 

In the end, the A’s allowed 18 runs across 21 hits to the resilient Cubs lineup, and were unable to catch up to the early lead they had given up. The shorter outfield walls in comparison to most major league ballparks were a noticeable factor in some of the home runs scored and was a major talking point among fans and media all week long.

Cubs catcher Carson Kelly notably hit for the “cycle” in this game (a single, double, triple and home run all in the same game), the first such game of the young 2025 MLB season. 

The game marked the first entry of the Athletics’ three-year tenure in Sacramento while they await a new stadium being built in Las Vegas ahead of the 2028 season.

About the Contributor
Jackson Reilly
Jackson Reilly, Staff Writer
Jackson Reilly is a staff writer for the Express. This is his first semester writing for the Express. He is primarily interested in writing about sports for the Express and in his future career. He is interested in covering stories in and around football, basketball, and baseball, at both professional and college levels.  Jackson had always enjoyed writing as a student growing up in Sacramento but took a special interest in journalism following the increase in “armchair” sports journalists during the COVID lockdown in 2020. He hopes to be a part of major change within the industry by bringing objectivity to the forefront when covering professional athletes. Jackson also plans to one day work as both a sports writer and on-air personality for a major network. Jackson spends his free time watching sports, playing video games and going to concerts. He plans to transfer to Sacramento State to pursue his bachelor’s degree in journalism.
