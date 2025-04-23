The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Los Rios Community College international student has F-1 visa revoked
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Father and son watch the Navy Blue Angels fly overhead during the finale of the annual California Capital Airshow on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Mather, Calif.
Photo of the day: Father and son watch the Blue Angels soar by
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
Contestants warm up before the Esports tournament by playing EA Sports “Madden 25,” at Life Community Church, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Esports growth creates new opportunities for college students
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival attendees look at Lori Allison’s All About Color Quilting at Cal Expo, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival comes to Cal Expo
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Enjoying the discovery of art and history at Free Museum Weekend
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Career Services at Sacramento City College hosts “Dress for Success,” an event where students receive free professional attire and headshots on Thursday, March 13 in Sacramento, Calif.
Dressed for success at City College
This Month in Sac: April
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Enjoying the discovery of art and history at Free Museum Weekend
Caterina Avis, Sacramento City College student in the cosmetology program stands in front of the cosmetology program holding up her cutting shears on March 6, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Cat Avis
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
The Dental Health Clinic offers one free teeth cleaning a year to Los Rios Community College District students and staff. The clinic is located in the Rodda South, RHS 135 building at Sacramento City College.
Photo of the day: Free dental cleaning for City College students and staff
A Sacramento City College medical student takes the blood pressure of a City College student at the blood drive held at Sacramento City College on April 2, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Care Fest and blood drive at Sacramento City College
Participants march for justice and equality holding a Palestinian flag and signs brining awareness to the conflict in Gaza in front of the Sacramento Capitol building on March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, California.
Photo of the day: Marching for unity
Photo of the day: Student Health Center hands out party safe toolkits at Public Safety Fair
Photo of the day: Student Health Center hands out party safe toolkits at Public Safety Fair
Father and son watch the Navy Blue Angels fly overhead during the finale of the annual California Capital Airshow on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Mather, Calif.
Esports growth creates new opportunities for college students

Cassidy Merica, Staff Writer
April 23, 2025
Elijah Antoine
Contestants warm up before the Esports tournament by playing EA Sports “Madden 25,” at Life Community Church, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.

Esports has been rising in popularity, reaching viewership levels of more than 640 million people in 2025, according to Demandsage. Becoming a part of entertainment culture worldwide, the esports industry will only continue to grow exponentially based on experts’ projections. 

Esports competitions host many varieties of video games. Some of the most popular tend to be first-person shooters (FPS) such as “Valorant,” “Counter-Strike 2” and “Overwatch.” The newest contender, “Marvel Rivals,” has gained immense traction in the short duration of its release, capturing the attention of gamers worldwide. Other games, including multiplayer online battle arena video games (MOBA), such as League, and battle royales, such as Fortnite, are tremendously popular as well. 

Sacramento local Gordon Hinkle, a tournament organizer and president of the College Esports International (CESI) organization, offers students esports tournaments and programs.  

Hinkle hosts a number of programs that are beneficial for individuals looking to get into the Esports scene. Some of these include an esports academy hosted abroad for students looking to travel. Highlighting the educational part of his program, he teaches about the technical support, setup, and running of the events in addition to participating in the games. 

More locally, he is offering a competition for the Esports Bear Cup at the California State Fair in the Cal Expo at the end of July. The three games offered to compete in are Super Smash Bros, Rocket League and FGC Comp. 

IMG_3887 copy
Elijah Antoine
Outside kids gather around the mobile video game truck taking turns at playing Nintendo “Mario Kart,” at the Life Community Church, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Sacramento Calif.

Gordon offers his words of advice for new people looking to get into the esports community. 

“I would say just jump in and find a club that’s playing. Even if you’re not going to join the team, there’s always a place for people to find a role to play. Most college campuses have a club and tryouts for different games. Just get involved in the club for fun because you’re going to network and meet great people. If you know there is a lot of interest on your campus and you don’t have a club yet, just form one,” he said. 

Additionally, Hinkle helps students interested in forming esports clubs by calling campuses and supporting the formation of a team. They also offer esports scholarships for student housing and tuition. 

“Don’t be afraid to jump in. If there is an existing club, tap into that, and if not, don’t be afraid to create a club,” Hinkle said.

CESI dedicates a percentage of its funding to local youth groups in California, emphasizing its commitment to the community. Their latest esports youth night had all proceeds going to various positive causes, including funding the construction of houses for those in need of residency in Mexico. 

Looking for other gamers? Connect with other gamers at Sacramento City College through its various college Discord servers.

About the Contributors
Cassidy Merica
Cassidy Merica, Staff Writer
Cassidy Merica is a staff writer for the Express. This is her second semester writing for the Express. She is interested in covering events like live concerts or festivals that City College students participate in. She also enjoys writing opinion pieces about video games.  Cassidy is primarily passionate about creative and professional writing that influences individuals on a personal level through news or stories. She has always been interested in how her writing can benefit others by providing information or a means of escapism. Journalism is extremely beneficial for society, which she would like to contribute to actively. Cassidy is an avid fantasy book reader, which has led to her love for writing.  Not only does she enjoy literature, but she is also an active individual. Her love for skating goes just as far as her desire for reading and writing. Cassidy plans to transfer to UC Davis to pursue her bachelor’s degree and will apply for local newspapers after graduation.
Elijah Antoine, Staff Writer
Elijah Antoine is a staff writer for the Express. This is his first semester writing for the Express. Sports writing really interests him, from either talking about information with player contracts or the history of different sports through the years.  Growing up, journalism would be the biggest interest in Elijah’s youth, and always watching ESPN gave him clues while tuning in with his parents. He would always watch the analysts talk about sports trades, new contracts and various aspects of sports. Knowing the ESPN reporters were all journalists and went to school for it had Elijah interested just from being a big sports fan. He wants to talk about sports on another level than just with friends and family.  He also has a love for photography and taking pictures that paint a story. He plans to transfer to Cal State LA to pursue his bachelor’s degree in journalism.
