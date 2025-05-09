Third annual Earth Day event highlights sustainability initiatives at Sacramento City College

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Ryan Thomas (left) and Nathan Bernal (right) observe guest speakers at the Home Going Celebration for Tyre Nichols held at the Sac Ramp Skate Shop on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo credit: Manuel Figueroa / mfigueroa.express@gmail.com
The untimely demise of Tyre Nichols: Memphis police officers found not guilty
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Update: Los Rios Community College international student has F-1 visa revoked
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Father and son watch the Navy Blue Angels fly overhead during the finale of the annual California Capital Airshow on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Mather, Calif.
Photo of the day: Father and son watch the Blue Angels soar by
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
Student leader and disability rights activist Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez poses in front of a collage in MESA at Sacramento City College, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez
Eve Imagine, Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” reads a chapter from her book at The Dreamland Cinema, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
‘Body in Script’ author hosts book signing and author talk
Group Cafe for parents in need
Group Cafe for parents in need
Contestants warm up before the Esports tournament by playing EA Sports “Madden 25,” at Life Community Church, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Esports growth creates new opportunities for college students
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Shrek and Donkey new appearance in the recent announcement trailer for “Shrek 5.” Photo courtesy of DreamWorks Animation.
Shrek, is that you?
Muny Gundsambuu poses with one of Bianca Sparacino’s best-selling books, “A Gentle Reminder” on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
‘A Gentle Reminder’ book review
Career Services at Sacramento City College hosts “Dress for Success,” an event where students receive free professional attire and headshots on Thursday, March 13 in Sacramento, Calif.
Dressed for success at City College
This Month in Sac: April
This Month in Sac: April
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Sacramento City College students and faculty surround the Student Elections spring 2025 voting booth in the quad, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s 2025 student elections
Commercial Music Ensemble students perform in the quad at Sacramento City College on Thursday, April 17, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Commercial Music Ensemble rocks the quad
Models Valdy and Cayla wear designs at the West African Fashion Show by fashion designers Jordin Hinton, a Sacramento City College fashion apparel student who began his journey three years ago by reconstructing thrifted clothes, and Komi Jean Pierre Nugloze, on Friday, April 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: West African Fashion comes to Sacramento City College
Entrance for the new Student Health and Wellness Center is located behind the Student Services Center building at Sacramento City College, Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Free health and safety services for Sacramento City College students
The Dental Health Clinic offers one free teeth cleaning a year to Los Rios Community College District students and staff. The clinic is located in the Rodda South, RHS 135 building at Sacramento City College.
Photo of the day: Free dental cleaning for City College students and staff
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Categories:

Third annual Earth Day event highlights sustainability initiatives at Sacramento City College

Chiara Karagianes, Staff Writer
May 8, 2025
Chiara Karagianes
A representative for Refill Madness, Autumn Churchill, poses next to the Earth Day-themed booth at the Sacramento City College Earth Day event, Tuesday, April 22, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.

With music, a clothing drive and a pledge tree blossoming with the promises to go green, this year’s third annual Earth Day event at Sacramento City College on Tuesday, April 22. 

The event aimed to raise awareness around sustainability through interactive booths, while fostering a deeper connection to the planet.

Ileana Garcia, from the Sustainability and Environmental Club at City College, explained, “This is our biggest event [this year] … we help out the community with volunteer opportunities.” The Sustainability Club hosted a clothing drive, giving students a chance to recycle clothing for Earth Day conservation efforts.

Booths from both outside industries and school clubs attended the event. The Urban Community Forestry, Atlas, SMUD, Refill Madness, the Programming Club, the Fencing Club, Third Act Sacramento, the Sacramento Valley Conservatory, the MakerSpace, and many others came to support the effort. 

As students explored booths, they learned about environmental efforts and made eco-pledges on the newly added pledge tree. A student at the event, Nayeli Guera, said, “I love events like this. … It is a fun way for students to get involved and meet people.” 

Her friend, another student, Kylah Harris, said, “This was well put together with the ice cream, thrifting and free lunch ticket.”

Students line up to write pledges to engage in sustainability initiatives that contribute to protecting the planet during the Sacramento City College Earth Day event, Tuesday, April 22, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif. (Chiara Karagianes)

Sophie Wheeler, the event planner and sustainability projects coordinator at City College, explained, “The main reason we have Earth Day [is to] celebrate the Earth, bring like-minded people together and have the campus community … learn about sustainability.”

Wheeler also expressed that Earth Day is a team effort with all the organization that goes into the event. From booths to selecting attendees, the event took about six months to organize from start to finish. Last year’s focus was on reducing the use of plastics, Wheeler said. “I think environmental justice would be a great theme to focus on [for next year],” Wheeler said.

The City College Programming Club Officer, Alex Yue, said, “The Programming Club is excited to promote sustainability solutions for Earth Day.” 

 

Donate to The Express
$0
$850
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of the Sac City Express. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Events
A student talks to the Behavioral & Education & Strategies & Training booth during the All Major Career Fair, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
All Careers Fair brings job opportunities to Sacramento City College students
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival attendees look at Lori Allison’s All About Color Quilting at Cal Expo, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival comes to Cal Expo
Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Enjoying the discovery of art and history at Free Museum Weekend
Singer Ashley Fogg performs at the Ebony Aura talent show on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Black Student Union hosts Ebony Aura talent show
This month in Sac: March
This month in Sac: March
More in Front Grid
Sacramento City College students and faculty surround the Student Elections spring 2025 voting booth in the quad, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s 2025 student elections
Ryan Thomas (left) and Nathan Bernal (right) observe guest speakers at the Home Going Celebration for Tyre Nichols held at the Sac Ramp Skate Shop on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo credit: Manuel Figueroa / mfigueroa.express@gmail.com
The untimely demise of Tyre Nichols: Memphis police officers found not guilty
Commercial Music Ensemble students perform in the quad at Sacramento City College on Thursday, April 17, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Commercial Music Ensemble rocks the quad
Shrek and Donkey new appearance in the recent announcement trailer for “Shrek 5.” Photo courtesy of DreamWorks Animation.
Shrek, is that you?
Models Valdy and Cayla wear designs at the West African Fashion Show by fashion designers Jordin Hinton, a Sacramento City College fashion apparel student who began his journey three years ago by reconstructing thrifted clothes, and Komi Jean Pierre Nugloze, on Friday, April 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: West African Fashion comes to Sacramento City College
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
More in Front Page
Muny Gundsambuu poses with one of Bianca Sparacino’s best-selling books, “A Gentle Reminder” on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
'A Gentle Reminder' book review
Student leader and disability rights activist Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez poses in front of a collage in MESA at Sacramento City College, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez
Entrance for the new Student Health and Wellness Center is located behind the Student Services Center building at Sacramento City College, Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Free health and safety services for Sacramento City College students
Eve Imagine, Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” reads a chapter from her book at The Dreamland Cinema, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
‘Body in Script’ author hosts book signing and author talk
Group Cafe for parents in need
Group Cafe for parents in need
Professor Carl Costas (left) explains an editing technique to students Jacob Martin and Christian Yu during his video production class on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Carl Costas
About the Contributor
Chiara Karagianes
Chiara Karagianes, Staff Writer
Chiara Karagianes is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester writing for the Express. She is interested in covering a wide range of topics, such as community events, media, history and politics. Chiara’s passion for journalism stems from her love of writing. She was homeschooled for her entire academic career, which gave her the freedom to explore different hobbies and passions. It was during this time that she discovered her love of writing essays and creative stories, which later evolved into an interest in journalism. By pursuing journalism, she hopes to shed light on important stories and inform the public. Growing up in Sacramento, Chiara wants to show others’ the uniqueness and diversity of the city’s events, buildings, and people. In the future, she hopes to work for the Sacramento Bee.   She wants to capture the unique features of the city and bring a different perspective to the Express. Chiara plans on earning her associate degree, then transferring to Sacramento State to pursue her bachelor’s degree in journalism.
Donate to The Express
$0
$850
Contributed
Our Goal