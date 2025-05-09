Third annual Earth Day event highlights sustainability initiatives at Sacramento City College

With music, a clothing drive and a pledge tree blossoming with the promises to go green, this year’s third annual Earth Day event at Sacramento City College on Tuesday, April 22.

The event aimed to raise awareness around sustainability through interactive booths, while fostering a deeper connection to the planet.

Ileana Garcia, from the Sustainability and Environmental Club at City College, explained, “This is our biggest event [this year] … we help out the community with volunteer opportunities.” The Sustainability Club hosted a clothing drive, giving students a chance to recycle clothing for Earth Day conservation efforts.

Booths from both outside industries and school clubs attended the event. The Urban Community Forestry, Atlas, SMUD, Refill Madness, the Programming Club, the Fencing Club, Third Act Sacramento, the Sacramento Valley Conservatory, the MakerSpace, and many others came to support the effort.

As students explored booths, they learned about environmental efforts and made eco-pledges on the newly added pledge tree. A student at the event, Nayeli Guera, said, “I love events like this. … It is a fun way for students to get involved and meet people.”

Her friend, another student, Kylah Harris, said, “This was well put together with the ice cream, thrifting and free lunch ticket.”

Sophie Wheeler, the event planner and sustainability projects coordinator at City College, explained, “The main reason we have Earth Day [is to] celebrate the Earth, bring like-minded people together and have the campus community … learn about sustainability.”

Wheeler also expressed that Earth Day is a team effort with all the organization that goes into the event. From booths to selecting attendees, the event took about six months to organize from start to finish. Last year’s focus was on reducing the use of plastics, Wheeler said. “I think environmental justice would be a great theme to focus on [for next year],” Wheeler said.

The City College Programming Club Officer, Alex Yue, said, “The Programming Club is excited to promote sustainability solutions for Earth Day.”