Shrek, is that you?

Longtime fans of DreamWorks’ friendliest ogre had quite a shock with the recent announcement of the highly anticipated “Shrek 5.”

Another installment of the animated movie had been in production for years. But the real question has been whether the animation would continue to portray the common animation that has been in place since the original in 2001, or would the DreamWorks team change the animation style of today’s film?

On the early morning of Feb. 28, the company’s social media accounts, including their YouTube, uploaded a video including a few familiar faces and voices, signifying that the original voice actors who have previously been a part of the films are confirmed to be returning. Those include Mike Myers as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Fiona and Eddie Murphy as Donkey.

The new installment is scheduled for release just in time for the holidays in 2026, with the addition of actress Zendaya to officially join the cast. It’s without question that within seconds of the announcement, an imaginary jaw drop from the millions of fans occurred with the face reveals of Shrek and Donkey, which were followed by Princess Fiona, their daughter Felicia, Pinocchio, and the Magic Mirror, in a new animation style. What happened to the usual style that the previous films were often praised? Was the trend of switching animation styles a difficult conversation for DreamWorks with the worldwide fan base of “Shrek” being disappointed with the changes?

Shrek, Fiona and their children in the final installment of "Shrek Forever After" from 2010.

The franchise’s last full-length film was released in 2010, “Shrek Forever After,” and it was originally stamped to be the final film. The franchise made a return with multiple mini-films, the last of which was released in 2012.

After the fourth installment, the focus of the franchise was switched to the spin-off series “Puss in Boots,” a character who first appeared in “Shrek 2.” The animated cat voiced by Antonio Banderas was so popular that it was given its own movie release in 2011, followed by the Netflix series “The Adventures of Puss in Boots” in 2015. The character returned with its sequel film, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” a decade later in 2022. The animation in the film has the same production as the Sony Pictures Animation Spider-Verse movies, particularly the action scenes.

As the announcement of the cast of “Shrek 5” was met with joy, knowing that the original voice actors are reprising their roles after almost 16 years, many fans were outraged to see that the animation of the film has been changed, compared to its predecessors.

Production in animation films hasn’t been quite the same since the early 2000s. The original “Shrek” and its sequels were made with CGI. With modern technology evolving year by year, DreamWorks’ idea to produce the upcoming installment with modern graphics could spark an interest in bringing the beloved franchise to a new audience who will learn to love the animation style.

To be fair, it’s understandable that film companies follow the trend of what fans are into current topics. However, with “Shrek 5” being one of the most anticipated films releasing in 2026, and given its history of being enjoyed by families across the entire globe, keeping the same animation format could have a better outcome as it would not only bring another installment to the franchise for longtime audiences, but gain more fans who have been born since 2010 to being introduced to their first theater experience.

As the film is still in production, it is unlikely to receive an official teaser until next year. Even with the change in animation, this movie could still prove to be just as popular as the top three animated movie series in DreamWorks’ discography. But, in my defense, no matter the future updates, with me being a “Shrek” fan ever since I was a child, it’s a no-brainer that I will buy tickets.