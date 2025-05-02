Photo of the day: Free health and safety services for Sacramento City College students

Sacramento City College offers free medical and mental health services for Los Rios Community College students. Some of the free services include health and illness assessments, condoms, flu vaccine, sexual health, pregnancy tests and Narcan.

If you need mental health services or anybody to talk to, City College offers that as well. Being a student can be challenging, so City College offers both in person and online therapy.

City College does not encourage drug use, but supplies resources so you can safely use them and help yourself or a friend safe from a possible overdose. City College offers opioid overdose and drinking spiking prevention at the Student Health and Wellness Center. Feel free to stop by and pick up a safety tool kit. The kit comes with two doses of Narcan, fentanyl testing strips, drink spike testing kits and a drink cover.

Los Rios also offers WEAVE confidential advocates. A WEAVE confidential advocate is a person who confidentially handles domestic violence, sexual assault or sexual harassment situations that students or staff may experience. The advocate is not an employee of City College. They provide emotional support and refer you to resources on and off the campus, and will gladly accompany you to investigations and hearings.