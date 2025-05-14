A trip to Japan

Japan is a country known for its beautiful culture, which includes both a rich history and tradition, and modern life. I visited Japan in the month of March for 12 days with my friend and her family.

During my visit to the cities of Tokyo and Osaka, I noticed several cultural differences between Japan and the United States. People in Japan value respect, cleanliness and harmony in public and private life.

Walking the streets of Japan, I noticed there were very few to no trash cans in public. After talking to a local, he told me the reason for the lack of trash cans was because there was a terrorist attack that occurred on the Tokyo subway on March 20, 1995, by members of a cult movement that hid a bomb in one of the public trash cans. This rule also places a responsibility on civilians to keep Japan’s streets clean.

Anime, J-pop music and high-tech gadgets are super popular among younger generations. I saw almost every child and adult walking around with the latest iPhone. The balance between the past and the present in Japanese society is something that really stood out to me.

Sacramento City College Journalism student Sasha Luna poses for a photo in front of the widely recognized Glico Man sign that has been a fixture of Dotombori since 1935, during a visit in Dotombori on March 19, 2025 Osaka, Japan.

While on the one-and-a-half-hour train from Tokyo to Osaka, my luggage somehow became loose. During my time there, I was able to pick up on the native language by listening and asking my friend Mary Kate’s family about the language. Mary Kate’s family used to live in Japan for many years, and they were super helpful when it came to the language barrier.

I was able to communicate with a train guard in Japanese. Speaking the native language in a foreign country is a great idea and shows respect to locals. On the bullet train looking out the window, it suddenly hit me that I was halfway across the world in a faraway country. Views of huge skyscrapers, traditional Japanese architecture on buildings and cars driving on the left side of the road left me in awe.

Food is huge in Japan, and so is 7-Eleven. Going to 7-Eleven is a must on your to-do list for Japan. Strawberry and egg sandwiches, onigiri, strawberries, matcha lattes, pancakes and more are all delicious items you can purchase at the popular convenience store. I had the chance to go and purchased so many delicious treats. With ramen, sushi and wagyu being popular in Japan, I had to try them myself. The Ramen was delicious noodles with a creamy broth and topped with green onions. I also had the chance to visit a conveyor belt Sushi restaurant inside a 12-story “Uniqlo” and every piece of fish I tried tasted so fresh.

Toward the end of my trip, I visited the Tokyo Skytree. The Tokyo Skytree attraction is famous for being the tallest tower in Japan, with panoramic views of Tokyo. The tower stands at 2,080 feet, and on clear days, visitors can see Mount Fuji. The attraction is truly a surreal experience. It made me feel like I was on top of the city, and I could see the entire city of Tokyo.

Exploring Japan at night was one of my favorite parts. Everything lights up at night, buildings and skyscrapers with huge 3D billboards, vibrant nightlife and a chance to see a different side of the country. There are many karaoke-themed bars with other attractions and restaurants open late as well. It was so much fun to experience.