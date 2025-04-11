All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District

Gallery • 8 Photos Jasmine Garcellano Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.

Supportive citizens from across Sacramento gathered for the All Women’s Market, as the Tower District transformed into a vibrant hub of creativity and empowerment, on Saturday, March 29.

The event featured local artisans, entrepreneurs and creatives showcasing handmade goods, art and baked treats. Attendees enjoyed live DJ sets and on-site art demonstrations, fostering a lively atmosphere. Organizers aim to make this an annual celebration of women’s talents and contributions to the community.

Among the featured artists was Shawntay Gorman, an artist, activist and educator, who painted a live mural inspired by her heritage.

“I like to call myself an artivist, like activist and art put together,” Gorman said. “I’m live painting a mural that is a representation of my great-grandmother, who was an immigrant here from the Philippines. It’s a Filipino mother holding their child, and it just represents the struggle that all immigrants experience coming here to America … when not really knowing that it’s way more harder and disgusting than it seems.”

The finished mural can be found on Gorman’s Instagram.

Artistry, entrepreneurship, craft makers and a supportive community merged at the All Women’s Market, making a powerful space for one another.