All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District

Jasmine Garcellano, Staff Photographer
April 9, 2025
Jasmine Garcellano
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.

Supportive citizens from across Sacramento gathered for the All Women’s Market, as the Tower District transformed into a vibrant hub of creativity and empowerment, on Saturday, March 29. 

The event featured local artisans, entrepreneurs and creatives showcasing handmade goods, art and baked treats. Attendees enjoyed live DJ sets and on-site art demonstrations, fostering a lively atmosphere. Organizers aim to make this an annual celebration of women’s talents and contributions to the community. 

Among the featured artists was Shawntay Gorman, an artist, activist and educator, who painted a live mural inspired by her heritage.

“I like to call myself an artivist, like activist and art put together,” Gorman said. “I’m live painting a mural that is a representation of my great-grandmother, who was an immigrant here from the Philippines. It’s a Filipino mother holding their child, and it just represents the struggle that all immigrants experience coming here to America … when not really knowing that it’s way more harder and disgusting than it seems.”  

The finished mural can be found on Gorman’s Instagram.

Artistry, entrepreneurship, craft makers and a supportive community merged at the All Women’s Market, making a powerful space for one another. 

About the Contributor
Jasmine Garcellano
Jasmine Garcellano, Staff Photographer
Jasmine Garcellano is a staff photographer for the Express. This is her first semester with the Express.  Her passion for photography started in high school at C.K. McClatchy, when she joined the yearbook staff, inspired by connecting with people and showcasing a part of them. As a queer Filipino woman raised in a supportive LGBTQ+ family, she was in an environment that embraced authenticity. This upbringing shaped her values of vulnerability and trust, which she carries into her work. Jasmine is drawn to documentary and portrait photography, focusing on capturing people in their most honest, unguarded moments, seeing beauty in raw emotions.  Outside of journalism, Jasmine has a passion for coffee, working as a barista. Cherishing the relationships through the process, and creating specialty drinks is yet another way she likes to connect with her community.  Within the next year, Jasmine plans to transfer to San Francisco State University to pursue a degree in anthropology and photojournalism. She aspires to become a corporate anthropologist, continuing the embracement of all lifestyles. Check out her work at  https://sites.google.com/view/jasminegarcellano/work.
