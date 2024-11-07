Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit

Gabriel Solis is a staff writer and photographer for the Express. This is his first semester writing for the Express. Gabriel is interested in landscape and food photography and writing about public events around Sacramento. He is determined to become a photojournalist because of his love for writing and photography. Gabriel grew up traveling to many diverse locations and has always wanted to write and photograph their beauty. Every city has its own diversity and culture that more people should know of. Growing up in Sacramento, Gabe has witnessed the diversity and creativity Sacramento holds that deserves to be known to the public. Gabriel wants to expand his writing and use his photography skills to capture the heart of Sacramento. As part of the Express, Gabriel wants to make City College students attending aware of the representation Sacramento holds. Gabriel plans on earning his associate degree at City College and then moving on to Sacramento State to work toward his bachelor’s degree in journalism.