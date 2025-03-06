Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
This month in Sac: March
This month in Sac: March
Sacramento Zoo visitors view giraffes from the viewing deck on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Plans progress for the Sacramento Zoo move
Gino Sitson, a New York based French American vocalist, composer and professor, performs one out of 11 songs during the Ubuntu Revolution event held at Sacramento City College, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Ubuntu Revolution comes to Sacramento City College
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Sacramento residents held up signs and protested in the nationwide 50501 movement against the Donald Trump administration on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento protests Trump administration at State Capitol
Sacramento City College WorkAbility III coordinator and DSPS counselor Rachel Stewart sits in front of the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Stewart is helping establish City College’s new Disability Community Center, which will be located on the first floor of the library when it opens this spring.
Express Exchange: Rachel Stewart
Sacramento Zoo visitors view giraffes from the viewing deck on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Plans progress for the Sacramento Zoo move
Sacramento City College student and film major Chris Mijares cosplays the role of Spider-Man to protect campus grounds on Sept. 30, 2024, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Chris Mijares
American River College professor Sara Smith-Silverman stands in the alleyway next to Old Soul at the Weatherstone, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Sara Smith-Silverman
Sacramento City College DSPS counselor Toni Newman poses on campus on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Newman lost her childhood home in the recent fires in Los Angeles County.
Express Exchange: Toni Newman
Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
Morgan Harrison plays the piano while French-American musician and composer Gino Sitson performs alongside participants from the audience at Sacramento City College on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Gino Sitson
Sacramento City College WorkAbility III coordinator and DSPS counselor Rachel Stewart sits in front of the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Stewart is helping establish City College’s new Disability Community Center, which will be located on the first floor of the library when it opens this spring.
Express Exchange: Rachel Stewart
Meghan Facciuto, an instructional assistant at Sacramento City College Writing Center, stands in front of her office, ready to welcome students to the writing journey, Feb. 13, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Meghan Facciuto
Sacramento City College student and film major Chris Mijares cosplays the role of Spider-Man to protect campus grounds on Sept. 30, 2024, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Chris Mijares
American River College professor Sara Smith-Silverman stands in the alleyway next to Old Soul at the Weatherstone, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Sara Smith-Silverman
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony
Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Categories:

Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous

Jeremiah Ewing, Staff Photographer
March 6, 2025
Jeremiah Ewing

 Sacramento City College beach volleyball player Julianna Lopez (10) spikes a ball against College of the Siskiyous players on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 at Livermore Park in Folsom, Calif. The spike put City College’s two-person team of Lopez and Norah Mayer (4) ahead by a score of 16-15. They went on to defeat Siskiyous’s players 21-15, 21-7.

Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Front Grid
Sacramento City College WorkAbility III coordinator and DSPS counselor Rachel Stewart sits in front of the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Stewart is helping establish City College’s new Disability Community Center, which will be located on the first floor of the library when it opens this spring.
Express Exchange: Rachel Stewart
This month in Sac: March
This month in Sac: March
Meghan Facciuto, an instructional assistant at Sacramento City College Writing Center, stands in front of her office, ready to welcome students to the writing journey, Feb. 13, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Meghan Facciuto
Sacramento Zoo visitors view giraffes from the viewing deck on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Plans progress for the Sacramento Zoo move
Sacramento City College student and film major Chris Mijares cosplays the role of Spider-Man to protect campus grounds on Sept. 30, 2024, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Chris Mijares
Gino Sitson, a New York based French American vocalist, composer and professor, performs one out of 11 songs during the Ubuntu Revolution event held at Sacramento City College, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Ubuntu Revolution comes to Sacramento City College
More in Latest
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
American River College professor Sara Smith-Silverman stands in the alleyway next to Old Soul at the Weatherstone, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Sara Smith-Silverman
Sacramento residents held up signs and protested in the nationwide 50501 movement against the Donald Trump administration on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento protests Trump administration at State Capitol
Sacramento City College DSPS counselor Toni Newman poses on campus on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Newman lost her childhood home in the recent fires in Los Angeles County.
Express Exchange: Toni Newman
Co-Editor In Chiefs Neezy Jeffery and Leah Lentz
A letter from the editors
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
More in Multimedia
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Participants of the March for the Dream make a 4.3-mile loop that begins and ends at Sacramento City College on Monday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Martin Luther King Jr. march kicks off the start of the spring semester at Sacramento City College
Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony
Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony
Attendees were invited onstage to play “Finish the Lyrics” game at the Sacramento City College Black Student Union “Ebony Aura Talent Show” on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Ebony Aura is back: talent show makes strides for a safe and creative environment at City College
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
About the Contributor
Jeremiah Ewing
Jeremiah Ewing, Staff Photographer
Jeremiah Ewing is a photographer for the Express. This is his first semester photographing for the Express. Stories about the highs and lows of sports peak his interest.     Jeremiah’s hobby is photography and he is looking to impact people positively with his visual eye. He has been taking pictures since he was a young boy with a film camera and he still enjoys capturing images to share with his friends and family on social media. Jeremiah also likes to travel and he likes to visually document everywhere that he goes.     One thing people do not know about Jeremiah is that he speaks French. He has also had a lot of extreme experiences during his life, including bungee jumping, jumping off the Stratosphere in Las Vegas, walking around the edge of the CN Tower in Toronto and an extreme bi-plane ride. Jeremiah’s goal is to earn an associate degree in photography by the end of 2024 and to become a sports photographer. You can follow Jeremiah on Instagram @Histouchphoto and see more of his work on this website, https://histouchphoto.wordpress.com.    
Donate to The Express