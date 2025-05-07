Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Update: Los Rios Community College international student has F-1 visa revoked
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Father and son watch the Navy Blue Angels fly overhead during the finale of the annual California Capital Airshow on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Mather, Calif.
Photo of the day: Father and son watch the Blue Angels soar by
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
The Sacramento SteamPunk Society hunts for pesky leprechauns, handing out business cards for their leprechaun extermination services on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Sacramento, Calif.
Old Sacramento paints the town green for St. Patrick’s Day
Student leader and disability rights activist Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez poses in front of a collage in MESA at Sacramento City College, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez
Eve Imagine, Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” reads a chapter from her book at The Dreamland Cinema, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
‘Body in Script’ author hosts book signing and author talk
Group Cafe for parents in need
Contestants warm up before the Esports tournament by playing EA Sports “Madden 25,” at Life Community Church, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Esports growth creates new opportunities for college students
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Shrek and Donkey new appearance in the recent announcement trailer for “Shrek 5.” Photo courtesy of DreamWorks Animation.
Shrek, is that you?
Muny Gundsambuu poses with one of Bianca Sparacino’s best-selling books, “A Gentle Reminder” on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
‘A Gentle Reminder’ book review
Career Services at Sacramento City College hosts “Dress for Success,” an event where students receive free professional attire and headshots on Thursday, March 13 in Sacramento, Calif.
Dressed for success at City College
This Month in Sac: April
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Models Valdy and Cayla wear designs at the West African Fashion Show by fashion designers Jordin Hinton, a Sacramento City College fashion apparel student who began his journey three years ago by reconstructing thrifted clothes, and Komi Jean Pierre Nugloze, on Friday, April 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: West African Fashion comes to Sacramento City College
Entrance for the new Student Health and Wellness Center is located behind the Student Services Center building at Sacramento City College, Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Free health and safety services for Sacramento City College students
The Dental Health Clinic offers one free teeth cleaning a year to Los Rios Community College District students and staff. The clinic is located in the Rodda South, RHS 135 building at Sacramento City College.
Photo of the day: Free dental cleaning for City College students and staff
A Sacramento City College medical student takes the blood pressure of a City College student at the blood drive held at Sacramento City College on April 2, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Care Fest and blood drive at Sacramento City College
Participants march for justice and equality holding a Palestinian flag and signs bringing awareness to the conflict in Gaza in front of the Sacramento Capitol building on March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, California.
Photo of the day: Marching for unity
Categories:

Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18

Tabitha Hamby, Staff Writer
May 5, 2025
Neezy Jeffery

With so much happening at Sacramento City College, we at the Express want to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We compile a brief list every other week of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know.

Share a little gratitude and help make the day of your tutor, Peer Assisted Learning (PAL) leader, PAL facilitator or learning assistant! Come by in person to celebrate Tutor and Learning Assistant Appreciation Week, and return some kindness by posting your recognition to the thank-you tree between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, May 5, at the SCC Central Quad in the Tutoring and Learning Resource Center, LRC-144. Treats, tutoring information, and games will also be offered at the table in the LRC from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 8.  

Let your voice be heard and contribute to a change through the Chancellor Search College Forum at SCC. This forum welcomes students, faculty and staff to give essential feedback on leadership qualities that feel most valued and needed for the Los Rios Community College District, as the district searches for its new chancellor, with current Chancellor Brian King set to retire in June 2026. Help shape the election decision by attending this forum online or in person at the City College Student Center from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 5, or via a livestream on YouTube at the same date and time. If you cannot make it in person or online, click here to be heard and submit a feedback survey online by the deadline of 5 p.m. on Friday, May 9. 

What progress do you need from campus to better support your journey as a student? The Facility Master Plan College Forums series is approaching soon to listen to your visions and seek to make improvements for all on campus accordingly. Drop in to express your desires at the City Café during one of two in-person sessions between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6. All students and employees are welcome to attend.

Point and shoot with your support and attend City College’s Student Photography Show. Hosted by The Russ Solomon Gallery on campus, creatively gifted photography and video students will showcase their work through an inspirational group exhibition. The opening reception for the event will be held in person from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6, at the Russ Solomon Gallery, which is located on the second floor of the City College Student Services Building. The exhibition will be on display from Tuesday, May 6, to Wednesday, Oct. 15. Both the reception and the exhibition are free and open to the public. 

Join in on an epic adventure and watch “She Kills Monsters” at City Theater! Acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen’s tragicomedy will keep you on your claws and toes with the theme of Dungeons and Dragons and ’90s pop culture. Fill your heart with the reality check of losing loved ones, while bringing big smiles by honoring both the dorkier and heroic sides of us. Spend some quality fantasy time with pals, family, drama nerds, elves, bugbears and so on, or snuggle up solo and attend the show from 7:30 pm to 9:20 pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout May 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17, or from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the Sundays of May 11 or 18 at The Art Court Theatre in City College’s Performing Arts Center, PAC 160. Click here to purchase tickets. A content and trigger warning: Adult language and themes including violence, bullying, homophobia and sexuality occur within this production.

A friendly reminder for the final stretch of the spring semester! Final exams for full-term classes will occur at all Los Rios campuses from Friday, May 16 through Thursday, May 22. Click here for the full final exam schedule. Click here to wrap things up with a friendly academic calendar and deadlines.

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.

Shrek and Donkey new appearance in the recent announcement trailer for “Shrek 5.” Photo courtesy of DreamWorks Animation.
Shrek, is that you?
Models Valdy and Cayla wear designs at the West African Fashion Show by fashion designers Jordin Hinton, a Sacramento City College fashion apparel student who began his journey three years ago by reconstructing thrifted clothes, and Komi Jean Pierre Nugloze, on Friday, April 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: West African Fashion comes to Sacramento City College
Muny Gundsambuu poses with one of Bianca Sparacino’s best-selling books, “A Gentle Reminder” on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
'A Gentle Reminder' book review
Student leader and disability rights activist Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez poses in front of a collage in MESA at Sacramento City College, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez
Entrance for the new Student Health and Wellness Center is located behind the Student Services Center building at Sacramento City College, Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Free health and safety services for Sacramento City College students
Eve Imagine, Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” reads a chapter from her book at The Dreamland Cinema, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
‘Body in Script’ author hosts book signing and author talk
Group Cafe for parents in need
Professor Carl Costas (left) explains an editing technique to students Jacob Martin and Christian Yu during his video production class on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Carl Costas
The Dental Health Clinic offers one free teeth cleaning a year to Los Rios Community College District students and staff. The clinic is located in the Rodda South, RHS 135 building at Sacramento City College.
Photo of the day: Free dental cleaning for City College students and staff
Contestants warm up before the Esports tournament by playing EA Sports “Madden 25,” at Life Community Church, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Esports growth creates new opportunities for college students
Career Services at Sacramento City College hosts “Dress for Success,” an event where students receive free professional attire and headshots on Thursday, March 13 in Sacramento, Calif.
Dressed for success at City College
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
A student talks to the Behavioral & Education & Strategies & Training booth during the All Major Career Fair, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
All Careers Fair brings job opportunities to Sacramento City College students
A Sacramento City College medical student takes the blood pressure of a City College student at the blood drive held at Sacramento City College on April 2, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Care Fest and blood drive at Sacramento City College
Participants march for justice and equality holding a Palestinian flag and signs bringing awareness to the conflict in Gaza in front of the Sacramento Capitol building on March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, California.
Photo of the day: Marching for unity
Sacramento City College professor Don Button looks at Vhonn Ryan Encarnacion’s gallery of paper collages at the Spring 2025 Faculty Show featured at the Russ Solomon Gallery on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo story: Russ Solomon faculty gallery
Photo of the day: Student Health Center hands out party safe toolkits at Public Safety Fair
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Update: Los Rios Community College international student has F-1 visa revoked
About the Contributors
Tabitha Hamby
Tabitha Hamby is a newly transferred student to Sacramento City College, and this is her first semester writing and photographing for the Express. Tabitha especially seeks to support disabled and underrepresented folks through writing and sharing their stories.  Having been raised in Washington state, Tabitha often found that to confide in creativity, nearly held the same meaning as keeping dry. She often explored her interests on rainy days indoors, through reading, journaling, doodling, and adopting her Dad’s camera as an extra appendage. After many different mediums and modes of living, Tabitha has discovered that writing is her home, that when “writing goes, she goes,” and so Tabitha desires to make a living off of doing just that.  Between her love for words, you can currently find Tabitha back in the smalltown of her California birthplace, cooking, painting, playing vinyl, listening carefully, learning, relearning and binge-watching horror flicks with her grandma.  After recently being diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, Tabitha has grown passionate about advocating for herself and others with autoimmune diseases. Tabitha plans to transfer to UC Davis to pursue her bachelor’s degree in psychology and environmental studies. Tabitha aspires to specialize in helping autoimmune and disabled people through holistic therapy, and to empower others through her writing. 
Neezy Jeffery
Neezy Jeffery, Co-Editor-In-Chief
As a visual multimedia editor and photographer, Neezy works to utilize digital design paired with the Express’ articles, photos and videos to bring awareness to topics happening on campus and in the community that matter to City College students. 
