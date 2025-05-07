Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18

With so much happening at Sacramento City College, we at the Express want to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We compile a brief list every other week of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know.

Share a little gratitude and help make the day of your tutor, Peer Assisted Learning (PAL) leader, PAL facilitator or learning assistant! Come by in person to celebrate Tutor and Learning Assistant Appreciation Week, and return some kindness by posting your recognition to the thank-you tree between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, May 5, at the SCC Central Quad in the Tutoring and Learning Resource Center, LRC-144. Treats, tutoring information, and games will also be offered at the table in the LRC from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 8.

Let your voice be heard and contribute to a change through the Chancellor Search College Forum at SCC. This forum welcomes students, faculty and staff to give essential feedback on leadership qualities that feel most valued and needed for the Los Rios Community College District, as the district searches for its new chancellor, with current Chancellor Brian King set to retire in June 2026. Help shape the election decision by attending this forum online or in person at the City College Student Center from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 5, or via a livestream on YouTube at the same date and time. If you cannot make it in person or online, click here to be heard and submit a feedback survey online by the deadline of 5 p.m. on Friday, May 9.

What progress do you need from campus to better support your journey as a student? The Facility Master Plan College Forums series is approaching soon to listen to your visions and seek to make improvements for all on campus accordingly. Drop in to express your desires at the City Café during one of two in-person sessions between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6. All students and employees are welcome to attend.

Point and shoot with your support and attend City College’s Student Photography Show. Hosted by The Russ Solomon Gallery on campus, creatively gifted photography and video students will showcase their work through an inspirational group exhibition. The opening reception for the event will be held in person from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6, at the Russ Solomon Gallery, which is located on the second floor of the City College Student Services Building. The exhibition will be on display from Tuesday, May 6, to Wednesday, Oct. 15. Both the reception and the exhibition are free and open to the public.

Join in on an epic adventure and watch “She Kills Monsters” at City Theater! Acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen’s tragicomedy will keep you on your claws and toes with the theme of Dungeons and Dragons and ’90s pop culture. Fill your heart with the reality check of losing loved ones, while bringing big smiles by honoring both the dorkier and heroic sides of us. Spend some quality fantasy time with pals, family, drama nerds, elves, bugbears and so on, or snuggle up solo and attend the show from 7:30 pm to 9:20 pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout May 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17, or from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the Sundays of May 11 or 18 at The Art Court Theatre in City College’s Performing Arts Center, PAC 160. Click here to purchase tickets. A content and trigger warning: Adult language and themes including violence, bullying, homophobia and sexuality occur within this production.

A friendly reminder for the final stretch of the spring semester! Final exams for full-term classes will occur at all Los Rios campuses from Friday, May 16 through Thursday, May 22. Click here for the full final exam schedule. Click here to wrap things up with a friendly academic calendar and deadlines.

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.