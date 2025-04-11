Los Rios Community College international student has F-1 visa revoked

An international Los Rios Community College student had their F-1 visa revoked by the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday, April 8, according to an email sent by Los Rios Chancellor Brian King on Wednesday, April 9.

“Student Services leadership has been in contact with the student and connected them with mental health resources, along with community legal resources so that they may explore every possible avenue to challenge the action,” King said in the email.

The Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), which is managed by federal officials, recorded the change to the student’s status. As of now, there is no evidence of immigration officials on any Los Rios campus in connection with this student or any others, according to King’s release.

As the Trump administration ramps up its efforts to deport undocumented immigrants, college students across the nation have also fallen under attack. As of April 7, around 300 students have had their visas revoked without warning, according to the New York Times.

“We remain committed to working closely with all available partners to do everything we can to keep students enrolled and protect their legal status, wherever possible,” King said.