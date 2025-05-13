Sacramento City College students unwind at Caminos to Finals

Jackson Reilly is a staff writer for the Express. This is his first semester writing for the Express. He is primarily interested in writing about sports for the Express and in his future career. He is interested in covering stories in and around football, basketball, and baseball, at both professional and college levels.

Jackson had always enjoyed writing as a student growing up in Sacramento but took a special interest in journalism following the increase in “armchair” sports journalists during the COVID lockdown in 2020. He hopes to be a part of major change within the industry by bringing objectivity to the forefront when covering professional athletes. Jackson also plans to one day work as both a sports writer and on-air personality for a major network.

Jackson spends his free time watching sports, playing video games and going to concerts. He

plans to transfer to

Sacramento State

to pursue

his

bachelor’s degree

in

journalism

.