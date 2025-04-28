The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Los Rios Community College international student has F-1 visa revoked
'Body in Script' author hosts book signing and author talk

Gabriel Solis, Staff Writer
April 28, 2025
Gabriel Solis
Eve Imagine, Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” reads a chapter from her book at The Dreamland Cinema, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.

Sacramento City College English professor Eve Imagine hosted a book signing and author talk for her newly released book “Body in Script” at The Dreamland Cinema on Saturday, April 12. 

The event featured merchandise inspired by the book, like posters and T-shirts for sale. Imagine also read a chapter from her novel, which follows a character named Chava as she navigates life after thoracic surgery for double pneumonia and collapsed lungs, which trigger anorexia from years of body dysmorphia, exercise addiction and fat phobia. With her husband Stephen by her side, Chava tries to learn how to live in a body that is constantly against her. 

There was a Q&A with Imagine hosted by University of California, Davis writing professor Andy Jones. During the Q&A, Imagine talked about submitting the draft of chapter one of her book, which she wrote while taking a creative writing class at City College. City College commercial music major Tyler-Ferris Masteller also known as Lokeigh, a local Sacramento musician, performed at the event. 

“It’s made me more confident not only as a writer but as a woman and a human being.” Imagine said of having her book published. “I feel like realizing a dream that if you put the work in and you believe and don’t give up, then you can do it.” 

Imagine’s husband, Paul Imagine, created the book’s cover art. “It’s so exciting, she’s been working on it for so long, and I’m just so happy for her to get it out to the world,” Paul Imagine said. 

Lauren Hess, co-founder of The Dreamland Cinema, said she was glad to have her venue host a book signing event. “It’s the first book reading we’ve had here, and it’s been a cool experience to have something other than films here, “ Hess said. 

Through this event, Imagine hopes to increase awareness among the public. “Body in Script” is available for sale at Time Tested Books, and it can be checked out from City College’s Joan Didion Learning Resource Center. She plans to distribute her book to more local bookstores during the summer. 

“I just need to take time to go to other bookstores and ask them to carry it, and they’re usually very accommodating as far as I can tell,” Imagine said.

Another goal she has is to make a website page for her book. She has been promoting her book and its upcoming dedicated website on her Substack page. She also has goals to host more author reading events in the future and hopes to host one at City College.

Bryna Lovig, attendee of the event and who read “Body in Script” when it was being written during Imagine’s college years, praises the release of the book.

“It was just so strong and powerful and meaningful … and she got to present this to the rest of the world,” Lovig said. 

Lokeigh explains how Imagine’s work reflects Sacramento’s culture. “I just feel like Eve publishing something is just very much in the vain of Sacramento, like growing from a little city to a big city … artist doing their own things here it like that shadow disappears and it’s just Sacramento being awesome and I feel like Eve is a part of that,” Masteller said. 

When asked about the motivation behind her writing, she explained that she hopes to help others.

“The subject matter of my book it really deals with mental illness, specifically eating disorders, and I hope to be able to not just impact people with the book but possibly even [act] as a resource. I’d like to be a resource for Sac City students or really anyone in the world who needs advice, wisdom [and] someone to listen to, even though I’m not a licensed therapist. I feel like I am confident that I have a lot of wisdom to share and empathy,” Imagine said. 

About the Contributor
Gabriel Solis
Gabriel Solis, Staff Writer & Photographer
Gabriel Solis is a staff writer and photographer for the Express. This is his second semester writing for the Express. Gabriel is interested in photographing and writing about public events and news impacting people in Sacramento. Gabriel grew up traveling to many diverse locations and has always wanted to write and photograph their beauty. Every city has its own diversity and culture that more people should know of. Growing up in Sacramento, Gabriel has witnessed the diversity and creativity Sacramento holds that deserves to be known to the public. Gabriel wants to expand his writing and use his photography skills to capture the heart of Sacramento. As part of the Express, Gabriel wants to make City College students attending aware of the representation Sacramento holds.  Gabriel plans on earning his associate degree at City College and then moving on to Sacramento State to work toward his bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more of Gabriel’s work on his Wordpress site.
