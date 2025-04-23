Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4

With so much happening at Sacramento City College, we at the Express want to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We compile a brief list every other week of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know.

Join the sixth annual “Black Student Success Week” for an empowering collective webinar and in-person series. In this year’s theme, “Level Up: The Rise of Black Serving Institutions,” leaders and activists from California Community Colleges will unite to uplift, represent and serve you by sharing how they can help in navigating your success as a current or prospective college student. This interactive series supports underserved students, including but not limited to Black and African American students.

Join the ASHÉ crew in person for essential resources at the City College Quad from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22. Tune into webinars via Zoom from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, from April 21 to April 25. Use this link to register for webinars. Click here for further Black Student Success resources. Community college administrators, staff, faculty, practitioners and students are welcome to attend.

Make a big impression on campus and vote for your next student leaders. The Spring 2025 Student Elections are arriving soon, and any enrolled student can help elect the next on-campus student association leaders and district-wide student trustee. Elections will be held from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, and on Wednesday, April 23. Log in to eServices with your student email during scheduled voting hours to cast your vote.

Come celebrate Earth Day with SCC’s Craft Club and organizations working to better the environment of our community and planet. The Sacramento Valley Conservancy, Cal Fire, Refill Madness and Atlas Disposal will gather to share their environmental causes and how you can also become involved in sustainability best practices. Hosted by the Sustainability Committee and Sustainability and Environmental Student Club, join in person from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, for free popsicles, a solar cooking demonstration, to partake in a clothing swap and crafting project with SCC’s Craft Club at the City College Central Quad. Also, dispose of any e-waste in an earth-friendly way, and bring your old electronics to be collected!

Find the missing slipper and see “Cinderella” at City Theatre! This Storytime production invites you and your family to watch this classic tale playfully unfold in the company of Cinderella and her trusty mouse friends, as she endures life’s obstacles with the help of her Fairy Godmother, striving to find a way to the ball where her life is forever changed. Spend some quality time with friends, family, theater geeks, or cozy up solo and attend the show from 12 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, throughout April 26, 27, May 3 and 4 at City College’s Performing Arts Center, PAC 106 – Box Theater. Click here to purchase tickets.

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.