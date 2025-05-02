The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Muny Gundsambuu poses with one of Bianca Sparacino's best-selling books, "A Gentle Reminder" on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
'A Gentle Reminder' book review
‘A Gentle Reminder’ book review

Muny Gundsambuu, Staff Writer
May 2, 2025
Amaya Baker
Muny Gundsambuu poses with one of Bianca Sparacino’s best-selling books, “A Gentle Reminder” on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.

Bianca Sparacino is a writer from Toronto, Ontario who is known for her poetry that is deeply emotional and inspiring. One of her best-selling books, “A Gentle Reminder,” speaks about healing from past wounds and understanding that every ending allows for new beginnings. This 2020 book is for someone who is seeking motivation to heal their broken pieces from the past and find hope for life.

It is worth reading as the story speaks directly to a person’s heart by offering gentle truth, compassion and encouragement to honor our journey. Most importantly, it reminds the reader that healing takes time and that they are worthy of love, peace and happiness just as they are. 

“You have to let go,” Sparacino writes. “You have to let go because when you hold on, when you keep something alive inside of you, you are allowing for your past to take up the space in your heart and in your mind that is meant for your future.”

This quote made me realize that I was still living in the past. I realized how surprisingly years flew by, but I was still unable to move into the future. No matter how hard I tried, I would always find it hard to get things out that are hurting me from the inside. After reading this quote, I started journaling with only one sentence until I was able to fill full pages. And I started to get used to processing and expressing my feelings on my own. Then, I was able to realize it was not too hard to let it out, while taking my time to understand my true self.  

“Please, just trust the timing of your life,” Sparacino also writes. “You don’t have to have it all figured out by a certain age; you don’t have to chase a version of success that does not inspire you.”

This quote brought me back to times when I forced myself to be successful as soon as possible and had goals, no matter what I really wanted to do in life. I used to keep comparing myself to people who are the same age as me, who are successful and living their lives. This made me feel a lot of pressure to meet achievements or goals by a specific age, whether in my career, relationships or personal life. 

However, this quote made me realize how to redefine success on my own terms, and it is OK not to have it all figured out. Instead of comparing myself to others and feeling insecure, I decided to focus on what genuinely fulfills me. This journey and mindset have separated me from unnecessary stress and have allowed me to embrace my own journey.

“Give yourself permission to let go of what weighs heavily on your soul,” I read in the book. “You carry it all so well, but that does not mean that it is yours to hold.”

At one point, this quote made me emotional. As someone who puts others before myself, I often feel responsible for their problems and happiness. I believe empathy is something every human should have, but I also realized that carrying emotional burdens that aren’t mine was draining, both mentally and physically. This quote helped me see the importance of setting clear boundaries. It reminded me that prioritizing my own well-being is not always selfish — it’s necessary. This perspective brought me a deeper sense of peace and a healthier way to support others without losing myself in the process. 

I connected with the book in a deeper personal and emotional way, and it has helped me make several positive changes in my life. The way Sparacino writes with such compassion, empathy and understanding felt like someone was carefully listening to me and speaking directly to my heart. Her messages reminded me that healing takes time to overcome the pain.

Because of this book, I’ve become more mindful of how I treat myself, and I’ve made a conscious effort to practice self-compassion, even on difficult days. It also pushed me to protect my energy more and take my healing one thoughtful step at a time.

For me, the best part of the book was its tone. Sparacino writes in a way that feels gentle, yet real. Her words don’t just lift you up, they make you feel seen and heard. It’s especially comforting when you’re going through a tough time. One downside, though, is that some of the messages start to feel a bit repetitive. Since the book is more like a collection of reflections than a regular story, it can feel like it circles back to the same ideas a little too often without adding much new.

I believe “A Gentle Reminder” came into my life at just the right time, when I was feeling lost and at my lowest. It reminded me that I’m not alone in how I feel and that it’s OK to accept my emotions without guilt. The book felt like a quiet, comforting space for me. It doesn’t rush or pressure you, but it simply sits with you, connects with you and gently reminds you that you are enough. 

Reading it helped me reconnect with parts of myself I had been ignoring — my softness, my hope and my belief in healing. It kept gently reminding me to slow down, breathe and give myself time and grace. If you’re going through a hard time or just need a reminder of your worth, I hope this book can be a gift to you, too.

Muny Gundsambuu, Staff Writer
Muny Gundsambuu is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester writing for the Express. Muny is interested in writing about current events, book reviews and about nature for the Express.  Since she was a kid she has always thought journalists are the smartest people in the world. Whether reporting facts or presenting opinions, she thought journalists educate the public about important matters and help society stay informed by leading them to make better decisions both socially and politically. This inspired her interest in journalism and to be an amazing writer. Muny plans to transfer to either a UC or CSU that offers bachelor’s degrees in journalism, public relations, communication or media studies. Her top three choices are UC Berkeley, San Diego State University and Sacramento State University.
Amaya Baker
Amaya Baker, Staff Writer
Amaya Baker is a staff photographer for the Express. This is their first semester writing for the Express team.  Growing up in Sacramento, Amaya is very versatile when it comes to her interests in topics, hobbies and further education.  Amaya’s interests include music, literature and mysteries, which she wants to write about for both the Express and in her future career endeavors. Amaya is also a photographer. She believes that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, yet she strives to capture a more profound meaning through her photography. She would like to make a difference with her photography and let people see the world through her imaginative eyes. Her journey in photography is full of spiritual, challenging and inspiring experiences. She hopes one day her words and visual art will change somebody’s perspective like many photographers and writers did for her. Ultimately, she trusts that her path will unfold as it should. She dreams about the bigger picture for her future as a photographer and journalist. Amaya hopes to one day work as a photographer/writer for magazines like Cosmopolitan and Vogue. She’d love to freelance to be able to enjoy the world along the way.  Amaya plans to transfer to Sacramento State University to pursue her bachelor’s degree in journalism while also pursuing other credentials along the way.
