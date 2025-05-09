The untimely demise of Tyre Nichols: Memphis police officers found not guilty

On Wednesday, May 7, the three officers charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of Tyre Nichols were found not guilty.

Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who grew up in Sacramento, was beaten by five Black Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023. Nichols was on his way home from work when he was pulled over by the Memphis Police Department.

It ultimately led to his untimely death, sparking outrage and concern from the community and all over the world about the violent encounter between the police officers and the citizens they come in contact with.

The officers involved were terminated from the MPD on Jan. 8, 2023. The MPD received a lot of criticism from the community and activists, so on Jan. 26, 2023 they arrested the officers involved, and on Jan. 27, 2023 they released the body camera footage.

The community called for the city of Memphis to hold the police accountable for their actions. Police officers have an obligation to render medical aid when needed.

Officer Preston Hemphill, a white Memphis police officer, was fired but not charged in the death of Nichols. He was the officer who tried to tase Nichols, but didn’t make contact, and Nichols then ran off. Hemphill can be heard saying, “I hope they stomp the hell out of him.” Hemphill wasn’t present at the beating, so charges weren’t filed against him.

Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Tadarrius Bean were convicted on felony charges related to Nichols’ case in October 2024. Smith and Bean were found guilty of witness tampering, giving false information and trying to cover up the incident.

Haley was found guilty of deliberate indifference to serious medical needs, conspiracy to commit witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmit Martin agreed to plead guilty to federal charges admitting to using excessive force and failing to intervene in an unlawful assault. The sentencing for all five officers is currently pending.

A federal investigation has also been launched into the Memphis police department.

Bean, Haley and Smith were charged with official misconduct, second-degree murder, and aggravated assault, among other charges. Their state trial started on April 28, 2025.

Mills and Martin decided to work with the District Attorney, and both have been charged but will not stand trial with the other three officers.