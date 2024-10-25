The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Rabies confirmed in Land Park skunks after zoo visitor bitten

Leah Lentz, Editor In Chief
October 18, 2024
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / [email protected]

Skunks in the Land Park area tested positive for rabies this week after a Sacramento Zoo visitor was bitten by an aggressive skunk on Oct. 15, according to Sacramento County Public Health.

 

Three skunks were captured and euthanized following the incident to be tested by the Sacramento County Public Health Laboratory, according to public health officials. Two of the three skunks tested positive on Oct. 17, and a fourth was later captured and euthanized for testing. 

 

Rabies is a rare viral disease that disturbs the central nervous system and is deadly. In California, rabies is found in approximately 200 animals yearly, and since 1980, 15 people have contracted the disease, according to the California Department of Public Health

 

If a wild animal is spotted on campus at Sacramento City College, students are advised to avoid contact and report sightings. Reports can be made to the Los Rios Police Department at 916-588-2221, according to City College officials.

