The main entrance to the Sacramento Zoo on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on West Land Park Drive in Sacramento, Calif. The zoo had been in talks to move to Elk Grove, but on April 30 the zoo announced those plans would not move forward.
Sacramento Zoo’s move to Elk Grove abandoned
Ryan Thomas (left) and Nathan Bernal (right) observe guest speakers at the Home Going Celebration for Tyre Nichols held at the Sac Ramp Skate Shop on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo credit: Manuel Figueroa / mfigueroa.express@gmail.com
The untimely demise of Tyre Nichols: Memphis police officers found not guilty
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Update: Los Rios Community College international student has F-1 visa revoked
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Father and son watch the Navy Blue Angels fly overhead during the finale of the annual California Capital Airshow on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Mather, Calif.
Photo of the day: Father and son watch the Blue Angels soar by
Student leader and disability rights activist Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez poses in front of a collage in MESA at Sacramento City College, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez
Eve Imagine, Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” reads a chapter from her book at The Dreamland Cinema, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
‘Body in Script’ author hosts book signing and author talk
Group Cafe for parents in need
Group Cafe for parents in need
Contestants warm up before the Esports tournament by playing EA Sports “Madden 25,” at Life Community Church, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Esports growth creates new opportunities for college students
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Shrek and Donkey new appearance in the recent announcement trailer for “Shrek 5.” Photo courtesy of DreamWorks Animation.
Shrek, is that you?
Muny Gundsambuu poses with one of Bianca Sparacino’s best-selling books, “A Gentle Reminder” on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
‘A Gentle Reminder’ book review
Career Services at Sacramento City College hosts “Dress for Success,” an event where students receive free professional attire and headshots on Thursday, March 13 in Sacramento, Calif.
Dressed for success at City College
This Month in Sac: April
This Month in Sac: April
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Sacramento City College students and faculty surround the Student Elections spring 2025 voting booth in the quad, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s 2025 student elections
Commercial Music Ensemble students perform in the quad at Sacramento City College on Thursday, April 17, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Commercial Music Ensemble rocks the quad
Models Valdy and Cayla wear designs at the West African Fashion Show by fashion designers Jordin Hinton, a Sacramento City College fashion apparel student who began his journey three years ago by reconstructing thrifted clothes, and Komi Jean Pierre Nugloze, on Friday, April 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: West African Fashion comes to Sacramento City College
Entrance for the new Student Health and Wellness Center is located behind the Student Services Center building at Sacramento City College, Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Free health and safety services for Sacramento City College students
The Dental Health Clinic offers one free teeth cleaning a year to Los Rios Community College District students and staff. The clinic is located in the Rodda South, RHS 135 building at Sacramento City College.
Photo of the day: Free dental cleaning for City College students and staff
Sacramento Zoo’s move to Elk Grove abandoned

Jackson Reilly and Sasha Luna
May 12, 2025
Jackson Reilly
The main entrance to the Sacramento Zoo on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on West Land Park Drive in Sacramento, Calif. The zoo had been in talks to move to Elk Grove, but on April 30 the zoo announced those plans would not move forward.

The Sacramento Zoo is no longer moving to Elk Grove due to high budget costs and a scaling down of the project size, the Sacramento Zoological Society announced Wednesday, April 30.

The zoo had planned to develop a 65-acre site in the southern area of Elk Grove that would accommodate 400 species, an increase of the 94 species currently housed at the 14-acre site in Sacramento’s Land Park neighborhood. But it became clear recently that those original plans were no longer feasible, according to a news release issued by the zoo last Wednesday.

Inflation in cost projections from the initial proposal was cited as the main reason for the project’s sudden cancellation.

“This scaled-down version of the new zoo would house fewer species than our Land Park location and would not be financially or operationally sustainable,” said Robert Churchill, interim executive director of the Sacramento Zoological Society, in the news release. “All indicators therefore confirmed that this project was no longer the right choice, and was not the best way to invest our resources or our donors’ hard-earned funds.”

Opened in 1927, the Sacramento Zoo has been a staple of the capital city and remains a renowned center for animal care and conservation, as it has been during its entire near century-long existence.

The project, a collaboration between the Sacramento Zoological Society and the City of Elk Grove, was first proposed in 2021, before getting full approval in 2024. 

“We know this decision may be disappointing to some of our supporters,” Churchill said in the release. “Please know we considered that fact, and that this was not a decision taken lightly. However, we truly believe that ending the Elk Grove project is the most responsible choice for the long-term sustainability and success of the zoo.”  

Amber Gonzalez, a visitor to the zoo on a recent weekend, said she thought a move somewhere could be beneficial. “I think it would be a good thing only if the animals have enough space to roam.”

The press release mentions plans to sort out a new future for the zoo, however, it is unclear if relocation is still the desired outcome.

Jackson Reilly
Jackson Reilly, Staff Writer
Jackson Reilly is a staff writer for the Express. This is his first semester writing for the Express. He is primarily interested in writing about sports for the Express and in his future career. He is interested in covering stories in and around football, basketball, and baseball, at both professional and college levels.  Jackson had always enjoyed writing as a student growing up in Sacramento but took a special interest in journalism following the increase in “armchair” sports journalists during the COVID lockdown in 2020. He hopes to be a part of major change within the industry by bringing objectivity to the forefront when covering professional athletes. Jackson also plans to one day work as both a sports writer and on-air personality for a major network. Jackson spends his free time watching sports, playing video games and going to concerts. He plans to transfer to Sacramento State to pursue his bachelor’s degree in journalism.
Sasha Luna
Sasha Luna, Staff Writer
Sasha Luna is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester on the Express team.    Sasha is interested in writing and talking about pop culture, music, fashion, politics and current events for the Express and in her future career. As a journalist, she wants to shed light on not only the positive but also the negative aspects of things happening in the world. She wants to eventually be a news reporter for a big news station in New York or a host on a talk show.    Sasha plans to transfer to a university in Southern California and finish her bachelor’s degree in journalism while also pursuing a minor in business. She has plans to move to New York after earning her bachelor’s degree.
