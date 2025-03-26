Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6

With so much happening at Sacramento City College, we at the Express want to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We compile a brief list of all the crucial news the campus community needs to know every other week.

Make your own bracelet event! Join the Craft Club and the Writing Center for the “Make Word Bracelets” crafting event from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25 at the Writing Center, Joan Didion Learning Resource Center, LRC 144. Supplies and snacks will be provided.

Gain valuable health tips at the “How You Can Help End the Overdose Epidemic” event. Join the SCC Psychology Club, SCC student Delta Rivers and nurse Wendy Gomez from SCC Health Services from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25 at Rodda South, RHS 263 and learn how you can take actionable steps toward health concerns affecting the community.

Grow your writing skills with the “Integrating Outside Sources & Quotes” workshop. Presented by the Writing Center from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26 on Zoom. Come prepared with your writing assignments and questions to help you take your writing to the next level. Register now with this link.

Financial Aid Workshop! City College’s Outreach & Recruitment team will be providing students with essential resources and support to help fund their educational journey. Join this workshop from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26 online via Zoom as part of the “Get to Know SCC Virtual Sessions” series. Register now with this link.

Spring into STEM event! Discover what the chemistry, math and physics departments have to offer with chemistry demos, career insights, swag and much more. Connect with the STEM program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 27 in front of the Natural Sciences Building. Don’t miss out on these exciting opportunities this event has to offer.

Run for Student Leadership. Students can apply to run for a leadership position in the Student Senate, the Clubs and Events Board or the districtwide Student Trustee positions by submitting their application online before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1 with this link.

The Student Senate advocates for students, the Clubs and Events Board promotes, organizes and supports student clubs and the Student Trustee advocates for all Los Rios students on the Board of Trustees. Don’t miss your chance to make a difference!

Get ready for CAREFEST: Community Resources & Blood Drive! Presented by Panther CARES and the Student Health and Wellness Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2 at the SCC Quad. This event features mental health resources, health screenings, donating blood, wellness programs and so much more. The first 100 student attendees will receive free coffee from Pittador Brews. Take advantage of these wellness resources.

Discover Career Opportunities at the Public Safety Career Fair. Explore part-time, full-time and internship opportunities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 3 in the SCC Quad. Meet with various hiring agencies including the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Fire and Rescue, Criminal Investigations, Legal & Court Services and more. Attendees have the chance to network with top recruiters, along with specialized gear demos by public safety officers. Dress to impress for the career you want for tomorrow!

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.