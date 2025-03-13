The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Los Rios Chancellor Brian King announces retirement
This month in Sac: March
Plans progress for the Sacramento Zoo move
Ubuntu Revolution comes to Sacramento City College
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Express Exchange: Eun Cho
Express Exchange: Rachel Stewart
Express Exchange: Chris Mijares
Express Exchange: Sara Smith-Silverman
Express Exchange: Toni Newman
Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
Express Exchange: Jamal Mack
Express Exchange: Jordan Jue
Express Exchange: Gino Sitson
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13

Neezy Jeffery, Co-Editor-In-Chief
March 10, 2025
Neezy Jeffery

With so much happening at City College, we at the Express want to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We compile a brief list of all the crucial news the campus community needs to know every other week.

Celebrate the Holi Festival all week long! Join the Asian and Pacific Islander Center to explore the cultural blossoming traditions of colors, love and spring. Join the fun with the API Holi Festival from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12 at the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center, LRC 105, for delicious Indian sweets and a Holi-themed T-shirt painting contest where the best designs will win an API-branded T-shirt and drawstring backpack! Students can also view the API Holi display from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 10 through March 13 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 14 at the API Center, South Gymnasium, SOG 234.

Explore the Russ Solomon Gallery’s Spring Faculty Show to celebrate the creativity and mastery of photographic work by City College photography faculty and professors. Join City College for the opening night of the faculty exhibition from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11 at the Russ Solomon Gallery, Student Center, STC, second floor. From Gordon Lazzarone’s stunning mastery of light to Angela Lowrie’s astonishing multifaceted mixed media imagery, you won’t want to miss out on this engaging artwork. This exhibition will be on display from March 10 through April 18 during the Student Center’s normal campus hours.

Enhance your writing skills with the “Thesis Statement” workshop from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12 at Joan Didion Learning Resource Center, LRC 148. Join the Writing Center as they guide you through the fundamentals and techniques of writing a strong thesis to improve and build confidence in your writing.

The Dress for Success event is back! This two-day event, presented by the Career Center, is jam-packed with a professional attire boutique students can choose from for their next interview, career-readiness resources and professional photography headshots to use for their Linkedin profile and so much more. Attend this event happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday, March 13 at the City Café, Rooms 1 and 2. Take your professional headshots from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 13. Don’t miss this opportunity for your success!

Enjoy a fun day with the FYE’s Game Day event. Presented by First Year Experience (FYE), enjoy games, food and recharge with this event happening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 13 at the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center, LRC 105. Take a break from midterms and enjoy a fun day of gameplay. 

Spring Recess is finally here! No classes will be held during the spring recess which is March 17, through March 23. Campus and offices will remain open from March 17 through March 21. It’s time to take a break from all your hard work this semester. You’ve earned it!

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.

Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
This month in Sac: March
Express Exchange: Meghan Facciuto
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Co-Editor In Chiefs Neezy Jeffery and Leah Lentz
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
