Celebrate City brings out the Sacramento City College community

Neezy Jeffery, Co-Editor-In-Chief
May 14, 2025
DSCN1861 copy
Elijah Antoine
Attendees ask the Anthropology Department questions about their program at Celebrate City on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.

Celebrate City appeared to be a success with over 400 people in attendance, according to Sacramento City College’s Cityscape newsletter. The third-annual community open house event was held on the evening of Thursday, April 18 in the City College central quad. 

“This is the third year that we’ve done the event, and each year it keeps getting better and better,” said Crystal Lee, City College’s public information officer. “The idea is to open the campus to the community. It’s always open to the community, but this is more of an active invitation to come check us out, come to campus, explore.”

The festivities started earlier in the afternoon with a free Panthers vs Santa Rosa Bear Cubs baseball game at Union Stadium. The Bear Cubs won over the Panthers 14-7.

For Celebrate City, the quad was filled with more than 70 tables surrounding the area with various program departments, student services programs, clubs, community partners, as well as music, cotton candy, popcorn, games and activities for all ages. 

“We want families to come, bring your little ones, and just come and have fun, ” Lee said.

The event gives current and future students a chance to explore all the options that City College has to offer by chatting with faculty, getting connected to resources they were not previously aware of and discovering new opportunities to support their academic success.

City College plans on continuing the Celebrate City annual event and creating new experiences for the community each year.

About the Contributors
Neezy Jeffery
Neezy Jeffery, Co-Editor-In-Chief
As a visual multimedia editor and photographer, Neezy works to utilize digital design paired with the Express’ articles, photos and videos to bring awareness to topics happening on campus and in the community that matter to City College students. 
Elijah Antoine
Elijah Antoine, Staff Photographer
Elijah Antoine is a staff writer for the Express. This is his first semester writing for the Express. Sports writing really interests him, from either talking about information with player contracts or the history of different sports through the years.  Growing up, journalism would be the biggest interest in Elijah’s youth, and always watching ESPN gave him clues while tuning in with his parents. He would always watch the analysts talk about sports trades, new contracts and various aspects of sports. Knowing the ESPN reporters were all journalists and went to school for it had Elijah interested just from being a big sports fan. He wants to talk about sports on another level than just with friends and family.  He also has a love for photography and taking pictures that paint a story. He plans to transfer to Cal State LA to pursue his bachelor’s degree in journalism.
Isabella Balzarano
Isabella Balzarano, Staff Photographer
Isabella Balzarano is a staff photographer for the Express. This is her first semester as a photographer for the Express.  Bella is interested in photographing political events, human interest stories and current events. Growing up in Sacramento, she has always been passionate about photography, and likes to carry a camera on her everywhere she goes. Her interest in photojournalism started after learning her aunt was a war photographer, after hearing about it she immediately knew she wanted to become a photojournalist. For Bella, photography is a way for people to stay connected around the world — through a picture someone can see and feel what is happening without being present. Photos hold emotions and tell stories, and she plans to utilize that to share important messages.  Bella plans on transferring to a four-year college where she will continue studying photojournalism. Then she plans on working for a newspaper to gain experience to eventually travel around the world as a freelance photojournalist. 
