The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Los Rios Community College international student has F-1 visa revoked
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Father and son watch the Navy Blue Angels fly overhead during the finale of the annual California Capital Airshow on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Mather, Calif.
Photo of the day: Father and son watch the Blue Angels soar by
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
Group Cafe for parents in need
Group Cafe for parents in need
Contestants warm up before the Esports tournament by playing EA Sports “Madden 25,” at Life Community Church, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Esports growth creates new opportunities for college students
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival attendees look at Lori Allison’s All About Color Quilting at Cal Expo, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival comes to Cal Expo
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Career Services at Sacramento City College hosts “Dress for Success,” an event where students receive free professional attire and headshots on Thursday, March 13 in Sacramento, Calif.
Dressed for success at City College
This Month in Sac: April
This Month in Sac: April
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Enjoying the discovery of art and history at Free Museum Weekend
Caterina Avis, Sacramento City College student in the cosmetology program stands in front of the cosmetology program holding up her cutting shears on March 6, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Cat Avis
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
The Dental Health Clinic offers one free teeth cleaning a year to Los Rios Community College District students and staff. The clinic is located in the Rodda South, RHS 135 building at Sacramento City College.
Photo of the day: Free dental cleaning for City College students and staff
A Sacramento City College medical student takes the blood pressure of a City College student at the blood drive held at Sacramento City College on April 2, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Care Fest and blood drive at Sacramento City College
Participants march for justice and equality holding a Palestinian flag and signs brining awareness to the conflict in Gaza in front of the Sacramento Capitol building on March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, California.
Photo of the day: Marching for unity
Photo of the day: Student Health Center hands out party safe toolkits at Public Safety Fair
Photo of the day: Student Health Center hands out party safe toolkits at Public Safety Fair
Father and son watch the Navy Blue Angels fly overhead during the finale of the annual California Capital Airshow on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Mather, Calif.
Photo of the day: Father and son watch the Blue Angels soar by
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Categories:

Group Cafe for parents in need

Gabriel Solis, Staff Writer/Photographer
April 25, 2025
Neezy Jeffery

Panther CARES is hosting a Group Cafe in partnership with Birth & Beyond Family Resource Centers to provide resources to students with young children at Sacramento City College. 

“We want this to be a welcoming environment for any student because there is a lot of stigma about receiving free services, so we want students to know it’s OK [because] our whole business is to help them graduate, help them transfer, help them complete a program. We are here to keep them in school,” said Linda Delgado, the supervisor at Panther CARES.

Previously known as Birth & Beyond Parent Cafe, the event was renamed to Group Cafe. Yvonne Smith Collins, program manager at a Birth & Beyond location, La Familia Counseling Center, explains the reason for this change. 

“I noticed that one of the meetings that we had [there] were some people who didn’t have kids. They just wanted some support and had nowhere to go, and so we handed them off [at] career centers. We’re changing the ‘Parent Cafe’ because we don’t want them to think only parents can come,” Collins said. 

Panther CARES will host two more Group Cafes on Friday, May 2 and Friday, June 6. The event aims to provide students with young children resources through Birth & Beyond Family Resource Centers, an agency that offers well-being services, growth and development, and civic engagement across nine neighborhoods in Sacramento.

City College students with young children must be enrolled in at least one 3-unit course to use the services offered at Panthers CARES. Birth & Beyond La Familia Counseling Center offers services without any requirements.

Courtney Bowie, student support assistant at Panther CARES, explains the resources that City College students with young children are directed to.

“I try to get them linked to some of our stuff on campus, so we have CalWORKS, they do stuff with parents, CARE will do stuff with parents, and then [Student] Health and Wellness,” Bowie said. 

Panthers CARES can connect parents with Birth & Beyond if they are unable to attend the designated Group Cafe dates. Birth & Beyond also works with Sacramento County Health and Social Services, offering many resources for new parents. 

“We help with home visitation, we come into [their] home and do child development and help straighten families mind, body and spirit. … We do car seat classes and we give them a car seat cause you can’t leave the house without a car seat and we also do safe sleep classes, which is very important,” Collins said.

Birth & Beyond La Familia Counseling Center will host Día del Niño, a week of celebration in honor of children, on Friday, April 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Upcoming events at La Familia Counseling Center that provide resources and opportunities for parents can be found on the website. Other services that Birth & Beyond offers parents include WIC for those in need of food, as well as Aetna for medical insurance. 

Panther CARES also donates child wipes to the City College Child Development Center

“I would like for them to take away for them to have a voice and feel like they’ve been heard and for us to provide the things they might need,” Collins said.

Donate to The Express
$0
$850
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of the Sac City Express. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
Contestants warm up before the Esports tournament by playing EA Sports “Madden 25,” at Life Community Church, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Esports growth creates new opportunities for college students
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women’s Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women’s Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival attendees look at Lori Allison’s All About Color Quilting at Cal Expo, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival comes to Cal Expo
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Enjoying the discovery of art and history at Free Museum Weekend
The Craft Club creates felt pennants during its Monday meeting at City Cafe, Room 2, on March 10, 2025, at Sacramento City College, Sacramento, Calif.
Club life at Sacramento City College
More in Front Grid
Professor Carl Costas (left) explains an editing technique to students Jacob Martin and Christian Yu during his video production class on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Carl Costas
The Dental Health Clinic offers one free teeth cleaning a year to Los Rios Community College District students and staff. The clinic is located in the Rodda South, RHS 135 building at Sacramento City College.
Photo of the day: Free dental cleaning for City College students and staff
Career Services at Sacramento City College hosts “Dress for Success,” an event where students receive free professional attire and headshots on Thursday, March 13 in Sacramento, Calif.
Dressed for success at City College
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
A student talks to the Behavioral & Education & Strategies & Training booth during the All Major Career Fair, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
All Careers Fair brings job opportunities to Sacramento City College students
A Sacramento City College medical student takes the blood pressure of a City College student at the blood drive held at Sacramento City College on April 2, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Care Fest and blood drive at Sacramento City College
More in Front Page
Participants march for justice and equality holding a Palestinian flag and signs brining awareness to the conflict in Gaza in front of the Sacramento Capitol building on March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, California.
Photo of the day: Marching for unity
Sacramento City College professor Don Button looks at Vhonn Ryan Encarnacion’s gallery of paper collages at the Spring 2025 Faculty Show featured at the Russ Solomon Gallery on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo story: Russ Solomon faculty gallery
Photo of the day: Student Health Center hands out party safe toolkits at Public Safety Fair
Photo of the day: Student Health Center hands out party safe toolkits at Public Safety Fair
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Los Rios Community College international student has F-1 visa revoked
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Father and son watch the Navy Blue Angels fly overhead during the finale of the annual California Capital Airshow on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Mather, Calif.
Photo of the day: Father and son watch the Blue Angels soar by
About the Contributors
Gabriel Solis
Gabriel Solis, Staff Writer & Photographer
Gabriel Solis is a staff writer and photographer for the Express. This is his second semester writing for the Express. Gabriel is interested in photographing and writing about public events and news impacting people in Sacramento. Gabriel grew up traveling to many diverse locations and has always wanted to write and photograph their beauty. Every city has its own diversity and culture that more people should know of. Growing up in Sacramento, Gabriel has witnessed the diversity and creativity Sacramento holds that deserves to be known to the public. Gabriel wants to expand his writing and use his photography skills to capture the heart of Sacramento. As part of the Express, Gabriel wants to make City College students attending aware of the representation Sacramento holds.  Gabriel plans on earning his associate degree at City College and then moving on to Sacramento State to work toward his bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more of Gabriel’s work on his Wordpress site.
Neezy Jeffery
Neezy Jeffery, Co-Editor-In-Chief
As a visual multimedia editor and photographer, Neezy works to utilize digital design paired with the Express’ articles, photos and videos to bring awareness to topics happening on campus and in the community that matter to City College students. 
Donate to The Express
$0
$850
Contributed
Our Goal