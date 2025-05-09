Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s 2025 student elections

The results of this year’s 2025 student elections are in, and here are all the winners:
For the Student Senate
- Nathaniel Petueli, Student Senate president
- Kuyper Holland, Student Senate vice president
- Shaan Johal, Student Senate treasurer
- Claire Densmore, Student Senate secretary of public relations
- Jesus Hernandez, Student Senate secretary of technology
- Jim Rico, candidate for Student Senator
For the Club and Events Board (CAEB)
- Latasha Harris, CAEB president
- Denis Lopez, CAEB treasurer
- Anjolie Israel, CAEB secretary
- Amaya Baker, CAEB secretary of equity and diversity