Sacramento City College’s Commercial Music Ensemble class teaches students about the recording of contemporary pop and commercial style music, according to the course catalog. Students in the class offer concerts on campus and around the community. Students who are enrolled in this ensemble improve their knowledge about jazz and rock fusion, rhythm and blues, soul, folk, urban styles, country and Latin music.
Photo of the day: Commercial Music Ensemble rocks the quad
May 8, 2025
About the Contributor
She loves breaking news stories and anything that grabs readers full attention. Growing up in Sacramento, Patricia didn’t get the privilege to see a lot of journalists that looked like her. This inspired her to go into the field of journalism, the best journalist she could possibly be.