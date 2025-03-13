The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Los Rios Chancellor Brian King announces retirement
This month in Sac: March
This month in Sac: March
Sacramento Zoo visitors view giraffes from the viewing deck on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Plans progress for the Sacramento Zoo move
Gino Sitson, a New York based French American vocalist, composer and professor, performs one out of 11 songs during the Ubuntu Revolution event held at Sacramento City College, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Ubuntu Revolution comes to Sacramento City College
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Sacramento City College art professor Eun Cho stands inside the Kondos Gallery, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Eun Cho
Sacramento City College WorkAbility III coordinator and DSPS counselor Rachel Stewart sits in front of the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Stewart is helping establish City College’s new Disability Community Center, which will be located on the first floor of the library when it opens this spring.
Express Exchange: Rachel Stewart
Sacramento City College student and film major Chris Mijares cosplays the role of Spider-Man to protect campus grounds on Sept. 30, 2024, at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Chris Mijares
American River College professor Sara Smith-Silverman stands in the alleyway next to Old Soul at the Weatherstone, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Sara Smith-Silverman
Sacramento City College DSPS counselor Toni Newman poses on campus on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Newman lost her childhood home in the recent fires in Los Angeles County.
Express Exchange: Toni Newman
Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
Express reporter Nassir Simms and City of Sacramento Youth, Parks, and Community Enrichment staff Jamal Mack have a good time during their interview at the Oak Park Community Center on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Jamal Mack
Sacramento City College art professor Eun Cho stands inside the Kondos Gallery, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Eun Cho
Jordan Jue, a public services librarian for Sacramento City College, poses in front of City Café, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Jordan Jue
Morgan Harrison plays the piano while French-American musician and composer Gino Sitson performs alongside participants from the audience at Sacramento City College on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Gino Sitson
Sacramento City College WorkAbility III coordinator and DSPS counselor Rachel Stewart sits in front of the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Stewart is helping establish City College’s new Disability Community Center, which will be located on the first floor of the library when it opens this spring.
Express Exchange: Rachel Stewart
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony
Photo of the day: Nursing Program honors graduates with pinning ceremony
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Los Rios Chancellor Brian King announces retirement

Leah Lentz, Co-Editor-In-Chief
March 12, 2025
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / [email protected]

The Los Rios Community College District Chancellor Brian King announced Tuesday, March 11, that he will retire after the 2025-2026 academic year. 

Serving as the Chancellor of the Los Rios Community College District has been the professional honor of my lifetime. Next spring, the spring of 2026, will be my last with Los Rios,” King said in his new release. 

King has been an executive at community colleges in California and Missouri since 2004, and was appointed chancellor of LRCCD in 2012. During his time as chancellor, LRCCD raised more than $60 million through grants and fundraising, and enrollment has grown beyond pre-pandemic levels, according to the news release. King did not specify a reason for his retirement but expressed his pride in LRCCD. 

I’m so proud of what our district has accomplished over the past 13 years. When I came to Los Rios, it had the reputation as the best multi-college district in the state of California. Thirteen years later, I’m proud that this is still the case,” King said. 

King began his career teaching American government and business law at Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield, Missouri, before rising to vice president of administration and business there. He came to LRCCD after serving as president/superintendent of Cabrillo College in Aptos, California. 

The search to find King’s replacement will begin immediately with a firm to recruit and hire alongside the Board of Trustees, according to a news release from LRCCD. The process will include involvement from not just faculty and staff, but students and the community as well. 

“The Board of Trustees is grateful for Chancellor King’s 13 years of skilled service,” Los Rios Board of Trustees President Kelly Wilkerson said in the press release. “Chancellor King has shepherded our district through tumultuous times, always keeping students at the forefront of his decision-making. His leadership and deep commitment to creating opportunity throughout the Sacramento region has left a lasting mark on Los Rios and the students we serve.”

In late 2023 and early 2024, King received votes of no confidence from the Academic Sentates of Sacramento City College, American River College and Cosumnes River College. City College’s Academic Senate created the White Paper and cited King’s lack of transparency with board members and empty promises around equity and anti-racial efforts for their vote. Los Rios board of trustees responded by reinforcing their support of King and approving a pay raise.

King and Wilkerson are available for media on Wednesday, March 12, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the LRCCD offices at 1919 Spanos Court.

Donate to The Express