Los Rios Chancellor Brian King announces retirement

The Los Rios Community College District Chancellor Brian King announced Tuesday, March 11, that he will retire after the 2025-2026 academic year.

“Serving as the Chancellor of the Los Rios Community College District has been the professional honor of my lifetime. Next spring, the spring of 2026, will be my last with Los Rios,” King said in his new release.

King has been an executive at community colleges in California and Missouri since 2004, and was appointed chancellor of LRCCD in 2012. During his time as chancellor, LRCCD raised more than $60 million through grants and fundraising, and enrollment has grown beyond pre-pandemic levels, according to the news release. King did not specify a reason for his retirement but expressed his pride in LRCCD.

“I’m so proud of what our district has accomplished over the past 13 years. When I came to Los Rios, it had the reputation as the best multi-college district in the state of California. Thirteen years later, I’m proud that this is still the case,” King said.

King began his career teaching American government and business law at Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield, Missouri, before rising to vice president of administration and business there. He came to LRCCD after serving as president/superintendent of Cabrillo College in Aptos, California.

The search to find King’s replacement will begin immediately with a firm to recruit and hire alongside the Board of Trustees, according to a news release from LRCCD. The process will include involvement from not just faculty and staff, but students and the community as well.

“The Board of Trustees is grateful for Chancellor King’s 13 years of skilled service,” Los Rios Board of Trustees President Kelly Wilkerson said in the press release. “Chancellor King has shepherded our district through tumultuous times, always keeping students at the forefront of his decision-making. His leadership and deep commitment to creating opportunity throughout the Sacramento region has left a lasting mark on Los Rios and the students we serve.”

In late 2023 and early 2024, King received votes of no confidence from the Academic Sentates of Sacramento City College, American River College and Cosumnes River College. City College’s Academic Senate created the White Paper and cited King’s lack of transparency with board members and empty promises around equity and anti-racial efforts for their vote. Los Rios board of trustees responded by reinforcing their support of King and approving a pay raise.

King and Wilkerson are available for media on Wednesday, March 12, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the LRCCD offices at 1919 Spanos Court.