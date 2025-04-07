This Month in Sac: April

Sacramento is home to so many exciting events around town. The Express is sharing our top picks for the Sacramento City College community to check out each month.

Welcome back to This Month in Sac, featuring April’s available events. All of these events range from free to a maximum of $65. Spring is in full swing, making it a perfect opportunity to explore Sacramento’s various events. Whether you’re looking for a thrilling adventure, a fun outing or a calming experience, Sacramento has much to offer.

Missing the spooky environment of Halloween? Enjoy a night of fright with acrobats, illusionists and paranormal activity at Paranormal Cirque II starting at 7:30 p.m. from Friday, April 4 to Monday, April 7. This event combines traditional circus elements with a dark twist, bringing to life your greatest nightmares for $20 through $65. This event is limited to those above the age of 13. Ages 17 and under are required to be accompanied by an Adult 21+ with a valid photo ID.

April 23 is the holiday, Books and Roses. Celebrate this day by giving a loved one their favorite book and a rose. This day is also known as Sant Jordi’s Day and is widely celebrated in Catalonia, Spain. This event coincides with National Book Day as well, a symbolic day that highlights the importance of literature and connecting with our past.

For lovers of food, the Grilled Cheese Festival starts Saturday, April 12 at Southside Park. Grilled cheese, beer and wine tasting is available to ages 21+ starting at 1 p.m. This all-inclusive tasting experience starts at $100 with live music and performances included. For the general public, Sunday, April 13, the day is open to all ages starting at $10 for admission. This more family-friendly experience from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. provides more of a relaxed, interactive atmosphere.

Don’t miss the last days of Old Sacramento Paranormal Tours, which occur nightly at 8 p.m. for $28.60. Preview some of Old Sacramento’s most haunted locations, including the Delta King, Eagle Theater and the Old Railroad Tunnel Entrance. These tours start at the Sacramento River Bike Trails and cover 1 mile over the duration of an hour. Other Spooky events are available as well, including a Sacramento Ghosts Boos and Booze Haunted Pub Crawl and Sacramento Ghosts: Gunslingers and Ghouls Tour.

Do you like Coldplay and Imagine Dragons? For $30 through $55, you can have a serene night at a calming, magical event at the Candlelight Orchestra in the California State Railroad Museum. Featuring the Listeso String Quartet, they will provide a 60-minute multisensory experience playing live Imagine Dragons x Coldplay orchestra covers on Friday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Check back the first week of each month for more events in Sacramento.