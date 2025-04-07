The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
The Sacramento SteamPunk Society hunts for pesky leprechauns, handing out business cards for their leprechaun extermination services on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Sacramento, Calif.
Old Sacramento paints the town green for St. Patrick’s Day
This Month in Sac: April
This Month in Sac: April
From left: Chemistry major Angelina Vang makes word bracelets with theater major Juju Moreno, art major Wendy Vera, and design and digital media major Angie Cazares at the Making Word Bracelets event in Sacramento City College’s Joan Didion Learning Resource Center on March 25, 2025.
Photo of the day: Craft Club makes bracelets
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Enjoying the discovery of art and history at Free Museum Weekend
The Craft Club creates felt pennants during its Monday meeting at City Cafe, Room 2, on March 10, 2025, at Sacramento City College, Sacramento, Calif.
Club life at Sacramento City College
Sacramento City College art professor Eun Cho stands inside the Kondos Gallery, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Eun Cho
Sacramento City College WorkAbility III coordinator and DSPS counselor Rachel Stewart sits in front of the Joan Didion Learning Resource Center at Sacramento City College on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. Stewart is helping establish City College’s new Disability Community Center, which will be located on the first floor of the library when it opens this spring.
Express Exchange: Rachel Stewart
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
This Month in Sac: April
This Month in Sac: April
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Enjoying the discovery of art and history at Free Museum Weekend
Caterina Avis, Sacramento City College student in the cosmetology program stands in front of the cosmetology program holding up her cutting shears on March 6, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Cat Avis
Express reporter Nassir Simms and City of Sacramento Youth, Parks, and Community Enrichment staff Jamal Mack have a good time during their interview at the Oak Park Community Center on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Jamal Mack
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 24 through March 9
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 23
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
From left: Chemistry major Angelina Vang makes word bracelets with theater major Juju Moreno, art major Wendy Vera, and design and digital media major Angie Cazares at the Making Word Bracelets event in Sacramento City College’s Joan Didion Learning Resource Center on March 25, 2025.
Photo of the day: Craft Club makes bracelets
Photo of the day: City College students celebrate Holi
Photo of the day: City College students celebrate Holi
Visitors of First Year Experience Game Day, play-a-round of Roblox “Dress to Impress,” on Thursday, March. 13, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College’s First Year Experience Program hosts Game Day
Photo of the day: Career Services hosts Dress for Success
Photo of the day: Career Services hosts Dress for Success
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Categories:

This Month in Sac: April

Cassidy Merica, Staff Writer
April 3, 2025
Neezy Jeffery

Sacramento is home to so many exciting events around town. The Express is sharing our top picks for the Sacramento City College community to check out each month.

Welcome back to This Month in Sac, featuring April’s available events. All of these events range from free to a maximum of $65. Spring is in full swing, making it a perfect opportunity to explore Sacramento’s various events. Whether you’re looking for a thrilling adventure, a fun outing or a calming experience, Sacramento has much to offer. 

Missing the spooky environment of Halloween? Enjoy a night of fright with acrobats, illusionists and paranormal activity at Paranormal Cirque II starting at 7:30 p.m. from Friday, April 4 to Monday, April 7. This event combines traditional circus elements with a dark twist, bringing to life your greatest nightmares for $20 through $65. This event is limited to those above the age of 13. Ages 17 and under are required to be accompanied by an Adult 21+ with a valid photo ID. 

April 23 is the holiday, Books and Roses. Celebrate this day by giving a loved one their favorite book and a rose. This day is also known as Sant Jordi’s Day and is widely celebrated in Catalonia, Spain. This event coincides with National Book Day as well, a symbolic day that highlights the importance of literature and connecting with our past. 

For lovers of food, the Grilled Cheese Festival starts Saturday, April 12 at Southside Park. Grilled cheese, beer and wine tasting is available to ages 21+ starting at 1 p.m. This all-inclusive tasting experience starts at $100 with live music and performances included. For the general public, Sunday, April 13, the day is open to all ages starting at $10 for admission. This more family-friendly experience from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. provides more of a relaxed, interactive atmosphere. 

Don’t miss the last days of Old Sacramento Paranormal Tours, which occur nightly at 8 p.m. for $28.60. Preview some of Old Sacramento’s most haunted locations, including the Delta King, Eagle Theater and the Old Railroad Tunnel Entrance. These tours start at the Sacramento River Bike Trails and cover 1 mile over the duration of an hour. Other Spooky events are available as well, including a Sacramento Ghosts Boos and Booze Haunted Pub Crawl and Sacramento Ghosts: Gunslingers and Ghouls Tour. 

Do you like Coldplay and Imagine Dragons? For $30 through $55, you can have a serene night at a calming, magical event at the Candlelight Orchestra in the California State Railroad Museum. Featuring the Listeso String Quartet, they will provide a 60-minute multisensory experience playing live Imagine Dragons x Coldplay orchestra covers on Friday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. 

Check back the first week of each month for more events in Sacramento.

 

Donate to The Express
$0
$850
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of the Sac City Express. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Front Grid
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
The Sacramento SteamPunk Society hunts for pesky leprechauns, handing out business cards for their leprechaun extermination services on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Sacramento, Calif.
Old Sacramento paints the town green for St. Patrick's Day
From left: Chemistry major Angelina Vang makes word bracelets with theater major Juju Moreno, art major Wendy Vera, and design and digital media major Angie Cazares at the Making Word Bracelets event in Sacramento City College’s Joan Didion Learning Resource Center on March 25, 2025.
Photo of the day: Craft Club makes bracelets
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Photo of the day: City College students celebrate Holi
Photo of the day: City College students celebrate Holi
Visitors view the Chinese Pioneers exhibit at the Sacramento History Museum on Sunday, Mar. 2, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Enjoying the discovery of art and history at Free Museum Weekend
More in Front Page
The Craft Club creates felt pennants during its Monday meeting at City Cafe, Room 2, on March 10, 2025, at Sacramento City College, Sacramento, Calif.
Club life at Sacramento City College
Caterina Avis, Sacramento City College student in the cosmetology program stands in front of the cosmetology program holding up her cutting shears on March 6, 2025, Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Cat Avis
Photo of the day: Career Services hosts Dress for Success
Photo of the day: Career Services hosts Dress for Success
Singer Ashley Fogg performs at the Ebony Aura talent show on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Black Student Union hosts Ebony Aura talent show
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Express reporter Nassir Simms and City of Sacramento Youth, Parks, and Community Enrichment staff Jamal Mack have a good time during their interview at the Oak Park Community Center on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Jamal Mack
More in Latest
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Los Rios Chancellor Brian King announces retirement
Sacramento City College art professor Eun Cho stands inside the Kondos Gallery, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Eun Cho
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Jordan Jue, a public services librarian for Sacramento City College, poses in front of City Café, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Jordan Jue
Morgan Harrison plays the piano while French-American musician and composer Gino Sitson performs alongside participants from the audience at Sacramento City College on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Gino Sitson
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
About the Contributors
Cassidy Merica
Cassidy Merica, Staff Writer
Cassidy Merica is a staff writer for the Express. This is her second semester writing for the Express. She is interested in covering events like live concerts or festivals that City College students participate in. She also enjoys writing opinion pieces about video games.  Cassidy is primarily passionate about creative and professional writing that influences individuals on a personal level through news or stories. She has always been interested in how her writing can benefit others by providing information or a means of escapism. Journalism is extremely beneficial for society, which she would like to contribute to actively. Cassidy is an avid fantasy book reader, which has led to her love for writing.  Not only does she enjoy literature, but she is also an active individual. Her love for skating goes just as far as her desire for reading and writing. Cassidy plans to transfer to UC Davis to pursue her bachelor’s degree and will apply for local newspapers after graduation.
Neezy Jeffery
Neezy Jeffery, Co-Editor-In-Chief
As a visual multimedia editor and photographer, Neezy works to utilize digital design paired with the Express’ articles, photos and videos to bring awareness to topics happening on campus and in the community that matter to City College students. 
Donate to The Express
$0
$850
Contributed
Our Goal