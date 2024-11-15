Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball

The Oakland Athletics played their last game at the Oakland Coliseum on September 26, 2024, marking the end of a chapter that started in 1968. The sold out crowd was filled with fans who celebrated with cheers and costumes, while others protested against the team’s departure. Making this last Oakland A’s game a memorable day in baseball history.
Sacramento City College student Marcos Chavez and alumni Mike Sanchez speak about the impact of the Oakland A’s move to Sutter Health Park Stadium in West Sacramento for the 2025 MLB season.