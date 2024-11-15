Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball

Jeremiah Ewing is a photographer for

the Express

. This is his first semester photographing for

the Express

. Stories about the highs and lows of sports peak his interest.

Jeremiah’s hobby is photography and he is looking to impact people positively with his visual eye. He has been taking pictures since he was a young boy with a film camera and he still enjoys capturing images to share with his friends and family on social media. Jeremiah also likes to travel and he likes to visually document everywhere that he goes.

One thing people do not know about Jeremiah is that he speaks French. He has also had a lot of extreme experiences during his life, including bungee jumping, jumping off the Stratosphere in Las Vegas, walking around the edge of the CN Tower in Toronto and an extreme bi-plane ride. Jeremiah’s goal is to earn an associate degree in photography by the end of 2024 and to become a sports photographer. You can follow Jeremiah on Instagram @Histouchphoto and see more of his work on this website, https://

histouchphoto.wordpress.com

.