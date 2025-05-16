Photo of the day: Mahjong brings community and connection

The City of Sacramento’s Belle Cooledge Community Center provides multiple activities weekly. One of the popular activities, mahjong, is open to the community and is scheduled on Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Mahjong, along with many other community center activities, is free. Participants are required to sign up at the front desk, where they will receive their own community center keycard. The keycard allows access to all eligible community centers and their various programs.

For more information about additional programs and activities throughout the year, go to the official City of Sacramento website. As for registering for various activities online, the ACTIVENet website is a helpful, easy tool to use in the registration process.

For City College students, the Jack of All Trades Club provides activities such as board, video and tabletop games.