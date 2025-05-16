Celebrate City brings out the Sacramento City College community

Gallery • 8 Photos Elijah Antoine Attendees ask the Anthropology Department questions about their program at Celebrate City on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.

Celebrate City appeared to be a success with over 400 people in attendance, according to Sacramento City College’s Cityscape newsletter. The third-annual community open house event was held on the evening of Thursday, April 18 in the City College central quad.

“This is the third year that we’ve done the event, and each year it keeps getting better and better,” said Crystal Lee, City College’s public information officer. “The idea is to open the campus to the community. It’s always open to the community, but this is more of an active invitation to come check us out, come to campus, explore.”

The festivities started earlier in the afternoon with a free Panthers vs Santa Rosa Bear Cubs baseball game at Union Stadium. The Bear Cubs won over the Panthers 14-7.

For Celebrate City, the quad was filled with more than 70 tables surrounding the area with various program departments, student services programs, clubs, community partners, as well as music, cotton candy, popcorn, games and activities for all ages.

“We want families to come, bring your little ones, and just come and have fun, ” Lee said.

The event gives current and future students a chance to explore all the options that City College has to offer by chatting with faculty, getting connected to resources they were not previously aware of and discovering new opportunities to support their academic success.

City College plans on continuing the Celebrate City annual event and creating new experiences for the community each year.