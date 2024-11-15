New Panther Cares Center opens to meet students’ basic needs

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Sacramento City College Dean of Campus Interventions Andre Coleman, Sacramento City College VP of Student Services Davin Brown, Supervisor of Panther Cares Linda Delgadillo, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, Los Rios Community College District Board of Trustee Pam Haynes and Sacramento City College President Albert Garcia participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 29, 2024, for the grand opening of the new City College Panther Cares facility in Sacramento, Calif.
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
City College hosts its annual Club Day for the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 21, 2023, in the quad. President of the Psychology Club, Blaze Williams, engages in conversation about what his club stands for in an attempt to recruit members.
Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” Eve Imagine stands in City College’s quad, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Photo of the day: City College falls to Santa Rosa in 5-0 match
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Customers wait in line to order at Crepeville during a Sunday brunch rush on Oct. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Photo of the day: Puente Club hosts Halloween costume contest
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Photo of the day: City College falls to Santa Rosa in 5-0 match
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: Week of Sept. 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
New Panther Cares Center opens to meet students’ basic needs

Ellie Appleby, Photo Editor
November 13, 2024
Ellie Appleby
Sacramento City College Dean of Campus Interventions Andre Coleman, Sacramento City College VP of Student Services Davin Brown, Supervisor of Panther Cares Linda Delgadillo, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, Los Rios Community College District Board of Trustee Pam Haynes and Sacramento City College President Albert Garcia participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 29, 2024, for the grand opening of the new City College Panther Cares facility in Sacramento, Calif.

The new Panther Cares Center has opened in the Panther Parkway building at Sacramento City College to meet the needs of students experiencing food insecurity and homelessness.

 

A grand opening and ribbon cutting was held on Oct. 29. The new Cares Center officially opened in July 2024 and provides free services to all currently enrolled students, such as — food, toiletries, housing, transportation, child care, mental and physical health, emergency grants and educational resources.

 

Bank of America, PG&E, Tri Counties Bank on K Street and private donations contributed to the funding of the new building, along with State Assemblyman Kevin McCarty’s efforts that helped secure $2.4 million for the new Basic Needs and Veteran Resource Center in 2019. 

 

“An issue that kept coming up when I toured community colleges around the state was the issue of basic needs, of students being homeless or going hungry,” said McCarty. “So when I had the opportunity to focus on one thing in the budget for my district, it was to put money towards a new basic needs center at City College.”

 

City College President Albert Garcia thanked all the donors at the ribbon ceremony stating, “Every dollar counts.”

 

Garcia believes even $1 donated could mean the difference between eating or going hungry for students, keeping them enrolled for one more day, and one step closer to graduation or transfer.

 

The center is housed with a food pantry for both dry and refrigerated food items. In the month of October, 365 unduplicated visits were made by students to the pantry. 

Student Support Assistant Graciela Castañeda poses for a photo on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, next to newly built shelves with free food available to currently enrolled City College students at the Panther Cares facility in Sacramento, Calif. (Ellie Appleby)

Once a student checks in, they are eligible for up to 10 food items a week and two grab-and-go prepackaged snacks a day that do not count toward their 10 food items maximum.

 

The Care Center does not encourage food drop-offs. Instead, food is provided by funding through the California Community Colleges Basic Needs Initiative (Budget Act of 2021), General Produce and Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services.

 

“If you are hungry, you have a hard time concentrating on your work. Panther Cares was built with the student in mind,” said Los Rios Community College District Board of Trustee Pam Haynes.

 

General Produce also provides up to 200 boxes twice a month of seasonal goods and produce from their warehouse, like potatoes, onions, pomegranates, salad kits and dried fruit. Students can sign up in advance for a box. 

 

One of the challenges the facility currently faces is educating City College staff and the community about the requirements of the center.

 

“People are being dropped off at our center with mental health episodes or are unhoused and not a current student on campus, so we cannot help them,” said Delgadillo, “because our grant is only for students.”

 

The Cares Center will guide that person to a local county resource helpline, 211.org.

Panther Cares staff gather for a group photo on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in front of refrigerators filled with healthy food available for City College students in Sacramento, Calif. (Ellie Appleby)

Delgadillo has worked at the district for 28 years in different capacities and felt that accepting the position of supervisor of the Cares Center was where she belonged. “It feels like home,” said Delgaillo.

 

This is because Delgaillo believes they have a really good team, and they have many stories that touch the heart — students who have been grateful and found ways to improve their situation thanks to the Cares Center. 

 

“I went to college in a time where there were not the support services if you had a student crisis, or barrier to graduate,” said Delgaillo.

 

Delgaillo wants to encourage students on campus to take advantage of what they offer and not be afraid or embarrassed. “Let that go. You are in a safe spot,” she said.

Ellie Appleby
Ellie Appleby, Photo Editor
Ellie grew up around photography in upstate New York. Both her father and grandfather were photographers themselves. Her first experience taking a photo was in a vegetable garden taking a portrait of them arm-in-arm together.
Donate to The Express