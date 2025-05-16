Getting connected at Belle Cooledge Community Center’s Tech Talk

Sacramento is known for quite a few landmarks: Home of the Sacramento Kings, the California state capitol, to name a couple. And throughout different areas of the entire city, there are community centers that are home to some of the friendliest staff who bring joy to the community.

In this day and age, the use of technology is more common than ever before. As generations X and Alpha are more successful in coping with today’s usage of cell phones, laptops, and other forms of technology, it can be a bit more difficult for other generations to use technology.

That is why Belle Cooledge Community Center has established a workshop titled Tech Talk. It’s a one-hour session scheduled every Wednesday morning during the months of September through May, anyone of any age is taught about the different features a cellular device has, and gives the participants a chance to try it on their own with other participants. The community center also provides a Tech Tutoring one-on-one session right after the main class with staff who assist in the workshop.

In a survey, many of the participants shared that when they first entered the workshop, they were a little nervous due to the faster pace at which other workshops they attended were taught.. Upon being assisted at Belle Cooledge with Tech Talk, which had its first anniversary in January, many participants have shown better proficiency compared to the very first day.

As the first anniversary of the class has passed, the older adults have connected so much with other participants that they have given themselves their own designated tables to lean on each other for help whenever it is needed.

In the future, the community center hopes to incorporate a session that is based on specific difficulty levels.