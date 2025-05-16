The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The main entrance to the Sacramento Zoo on Thursday, May 1, 2025, on West Land Park Drive in Sacramento, Calif. The zoo had been in talks to move to Elk Grove, but on April 30 the zoo announced those plans would not move forward.
Sacramento Zoo's move to Elk Grove abandoned
Ryan Thomas (left) and Nathan Bernal (right) observe guest speakers at the Home Going Celebration for Tyre Nichols held at the Sac Ramp Skate Shop on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Photo credit: Manuel Figueroa / mfigueroa.express@gmail.com
The untimely demise of Tyre Nichols: Memphis police officers found not guilty
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Update: Los Rios Community College international student has F-1 visa revoked
Vendors and shoppers discuss handmade products at the All Women's Market, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
All Women's Market brings creativity to the Tower District
Father and son watch the Navy Blue Angels fly overhead during the finale of the annual California Capital Airshow on Saturday, March 22, 2025, in Mather, Calif.
Photo of the day: Father and son watch the Blue Angels soar by
Sacramento City College journalism major Nas Simms has a one-on-one conversation with Lena Lieber about photo filters at Belle Cooledge Community Center on Wednesday, April 16th, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (Photo courtesy of Alesha Ayon)
Getting connected at Belle Cooledge Community Center's Tech Talk
Attendees ask the Anthropology Department questions about their program at Celebrate City on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Celebrate City brings out the Sacramento City College community
Student leader and disability rights activist Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez poses in front of a collage in MESA at Sacramento City College, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Olivia Garcia-Godos Martinez
Eve Imagine, Sacramento City College professor and author of "Body in Script," reads a chapter from her book at The Dreamland Cinema, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
'Body in Script' author hosts book signing and author talk
Group Cafe for parents in need
Group Cafe for parents in need
Fans wave their towels in a rally attempt in the third inning at Sutter Health Park on Monday, March 31, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif.
The Athletics arrive in Sacramento for home opener
Sacramento City College basketball player Joyce Mulumba stands in front of the Student Services Building on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Express Exchange: Joyce Mulumba
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College comes out on top in beach volleyball versus Siskiyous
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Photo of the day: Panthers softball team in high spirits after doubleheader sweep
Sacramento City College's men's wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College's North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College's men's wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Walking the rainy streets of Osaka during the daytime on March 16, 2025 Osaka, Japan.
A trip to Japan
The official movie poster for "Sinners" directed by Ryan Coogler, shows a scene from the movie where the actors are preparing for the fight against the monsters that lurk outside. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.
'Sinners' is a horror masterpiece
Shrek and Donkey new appearance in the recent announcement trailer for "Shrek 5." Photo courtesy of DreamWorks Animation.
Shrek, is that you?
Muny Gundsambuu poses with one of Bianca Sparacino's best-selling books, "A Gentle Reminder" on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
'A Gentle Reminder' book review
Career Services at Sacramento City College hosts "Dress for Success," an event where students receive free professional attire and headshots on Thursday, March 13 in Sacramento, Calif.
Dressed for success at City College
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: Week of May 5 through May 18
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 21 through May 4
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of April 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 24 through April 6
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Student FYI: week of March 10 through 13
Local community members play a game of mahjong at Belle Cooledge Community Center on Friday, April 29, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Mahjong brings community and connection
Caminos de la Ciudad Student support specialist Samantha Ramirez tables with Sacramento City College peer mentors Juan Martinez and Kenny Otiguesa, for the Camino to Finals event, held in the City College Student Center on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College students unwind at Caminos to Finals
Sacramento City College students and faculty surround the Student Elections spring 2025 voting booth in the quad, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College's 2025 student elections
Commercial Music Ensemble students perform in the quad at Sacramento City College on Thursday, April 17, 2025 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Commercial Music Ensemble rocks the quad
Models Valdy and Cayla wear designs at the West African Fashion Show by fashion designers Jordin Hinton, a Sacramento City College fashion apparel student who began his journey three years ago by reconstructing thrifted clothes, and Komi Jean Pierre Nugloze, on Friday, April 18, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: West African Fashion comes to Sacramento City College
Nassir Simms, Staff Writer
May 16, 2025
Sacramento City College journalism major Nas Simms has a one-on-one conversation with Lena Lieber about photo filters at Belle Cooledge Community Center on Wednesday, April 16th, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif. (Photo courtesy of Alesha Ayon)

Sacramento is known for quite a few landmarks: Home of the Sacramento Kings, the California state capitol, to name a couple. And throughout different areas of the entire city, there are community centers that are home to some of the friendliest staff who bring joy to the community. 

In this day and age, the use of technology is more common than ever before. As generations X and Alpha are more successful in coping with today's usage of cell phones, laptops, and other forms of technology, it can be a bit more difficult for other generations to use technology. 

That is why Belle Cooledge Community Center has established a workshop titled Tech Talk. It's a one-hour session scheduled every Wednesday morning during the months of September through May, anyone of any age is taught about the different features a cellular device has, and gives the participants a chance to try it on their own with other participants. The community center also provides a Tech Tutoring one-on-one session right after the main class with staff who assist in the workshop.

In a survey, many of the participants shared that when they first entered the workshop, they were a little nervous due to the faster pace at which other workshops they attended were taught.. Upon being assisted at Belle Cooledge with Tech Talk, which had its first anniversary in January, many participants have shown better proficiency compared to the very first day.

As the first anniversary of the class has passed, the older adults have connected so much with other participants that they have given themselves their own designated tables to lean on each other for help whenever it is needed.

In the future, the community center hopes to incorporate a session that is based on specific difficulty levels.

