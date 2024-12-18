Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024

Sacramento City College students Kobi Teasley and Joseph Henly (from left) play a competitive chess game at the City College Destress Fest: Games X Jack of all Trades event in the City Cafe on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif. Each fall and spring semester, the Clubs and Events Board (CAEB) holds the DeStress Fest, focused on students’ mental health during finals.
Jack of All Trades Club started off the week of events. The club focuses on games of any kind and meets once a week at the City Cafe on Monday afternoons.