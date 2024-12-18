Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024

Sasha Luna is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester on the Express team. Sasha is interested in writing and talking about pop culture, music, fashion, politics and current events for the Express and in her future career. As a journalist, she wants to shed light on not only the positive but also the negative aspects of things happening in the world. She wants to eventually be a news reporter for a big news station in New York or a host on a talk show. Sasha plans to transfer to a university in Southern California and finish her bachelor’s degree in journalism while also pursuing a minor in business. She has plans to move to New York after earning her bachelor’s degree.