Women in theater at SCC

I’m not that familiar with the world of theater! But as a reporter for the City College Express, I had a chance to learn about City Theatre at Sacramento City College.

This semester, the theater program put on Playwright’s Festival, which featured five plays by five women.

City College Prof. Lori Delappe helped make the festival come to life. In our conversation, Lori Delappe provided incredible insight into what this festival was able to do for students and for local playwrights to showcase their work.

These plays were directed by Luther Hansen, another City College professor, and every character was played by women. Students were able to freely express themselves in costumes which were all designed by five student designers. When I asked DeLappe which play was her favorite, she sad, “‘Bark and Bite’ stood out to me the most, although all of them are great.”

College playwriting programs give students a great chance to show off their work and gain real experience. For students in community college, it is an awesome way to experiment with different ideas and styles without the pressure of a professional setting. By writing and performing their plays, students can see what works and what does not, which helps them grow and get better at telling stories.

Being part of the theater program is also a way to connect with others in the department, such as directors, actors and designers. Everyone gets to work together and learn from each other. When their plays are performed, students get to hear feedback from the audience, which helps them understand what people enjoy and how to make their stories stronger.

City College’s theater program offers a great opportunity for students and community members to learn about theater and participate in performances. The department provides classes in acting, directing, playwriting and technical theater, and students can earn an associate degree with a focus on specific areas like acting or technical production. Courses like stagecraft, costume design, and theater history prepare students for careers in the arts or transferring to four-year programs.

The college’s City Theatre program puts on a variety of performances, including Mainstage productions, children’s shows through Storytime Theatre and a touring group called the Pennywhistle Players.

In the summer, they organize the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival, which takes place outdoors and features classic plays. The performances are open to the public, and anyone interested can audition or participate.

All of the magic happens in the historic Performing Arts Center, which was built in 1937 and includes classrooms, a recording studio and a large auditorium. The building also features a fascinating mural by artist Ralph Stackpole that highlights the history of the college during the Great Depression. City College’s Theatre Arts program and City Theatre are a great way for students to develop their skills and connect with the Sacramento community.