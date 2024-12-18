The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

Attendees were invited onstage to play “Finish the Lyrics” game at the Sacramento City College Black Student Union “Ebony Aura Talent Show” on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Ebony Aura is back: talent show makes strides for a safe and creative environment at City College
Courtesy graphic by Gender Health Center
Free counseling now available for LGBTQ+ Los Rios students
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
City College hosts its annual Club Day for the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 21, 2023, in the quad. President of the Psychology Club, Blaze Williams, engages in conversation about what his club stands for in an attempt to recruit members.
Get ready for City College’s annual Club Day on Oct. 31
Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” Eve Imagine stands in City College’s quad, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College English Prof. Eve Imagine publishes her first novel, ‘Body in Script’
Avery Peterson (#5) Sacramento City College delivers a spike over two San Joaquin Delta players during City College’s match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball faces off against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs
The cast of the “Playwrights Festival” at City Theatre, which featured five plays by five women during the fall semester at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Women in theater at SCC
Brothers Erik Menendez (left) and Lyle Menendez went through two trials related to the murder of their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The first trials resulted in a mistrial. They were both found guilty of second-degree murder in their second trial.
Nightmare on Elm Drive: Are the Menendez Brothers monsters or victims?
The opening screen for “Wicked Part 1” at the Century Laguna Movie Theater on Sunday, November 24th in Elk Grove, Calif.
‘Wicked’ steals the show
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hits the mark for City College students with new updates and features
Construction workers replace tile on the roof of what will become the new Sacramento City College Student Health and Wellness Center on the morning of Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Repairs and replacements
Sasha Luna, Staff Writer
December 12, 2024
Courtsey City Theatre
The cast of the “Playwrights Festival” at City Theatre, which featured five plays by five women during the fall semester at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.

I’m not that familiar with the world of theater! But as a reporter for the City College Express, I had a chance to learn about City Theatre at Sacramento City College.

 

This semester, the theater program put on Playwright’s Festival, which featured five plays by five women. 

 

City College Prof. Lori Delappe helped make the festival come to life. In our conversation, Lori Delappe provided incredible insight into what this festival was able to do for students and for local playwrights to showcase their work. 

 

These plays were directed by Luther Hansen, another City College professor, and every character was played by women. Students were able to freely express themselves in costumes which were all designed by five student designers. When I asked DeLappe which play was her favorite, she sad, “‘Bark and Bite’ stood out to me the most, although all of them are great.” 

 

College playwriting programs give students a great chance to show off their work and gain real experience. For students in community college, it is an awesome way to experiment with different ideas and styles without the pressure of a professional setting. By writing and performing their plays, students can see what works and what does not, which helps them grow and get better at telling stories.

Actresses sit across from each other and act out a scene for the “Playwrights Festival,” which took place in the fall semester at the City Theatre at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif. (City Theatre)

Being part of the theater program is also a way to connect with others in the department, such as directors, actors and designers. Everyone gets to work together and learn from each other. When their plays are performed, students get to hear feedback from the audience, which helps them understand what people enjoy and how to make their stories stronger. 

 

City College’s theater program offers a great opportunity for students and community members to learn about theater and participate in performances. The department provides classes in acting, directing, playwriting and technical theater, and students can earn an associate degree with a focus on specific areas like acting or technical production. Courses like stagecraft, costume design, and theater history prepare students for careers in the arts or transferring to four-year programs.

 

The college’s City Theatre program puts on a variety of performances, including Mainstage productions, children’s shows through Storytime Theatre and a touring group called the Pennywhistle Players. 

 

In the summer, they organize the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival, which takes place outdoors and features classic plays. The performances are open to the public, and anyone interested can audition or participate. 

 

All of the magic happens in the historic Performing Arts Center, which was built in 1937 and includes classrooms, a recording studio and a large auditorium. The building also features a fascinating mural by artist Ralph Stackpole that highlights the history of the college during the Great Depression. City College’s Theatre Arts program and City Theatre are a great way for students to develop their skills and connect with the Sacramento community.

Sasha Luna
Sasha Luna, Staff Writer
Sasha Luna is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester on the Express team.    Sasha is interested in writing and talking about pop culture, music, fashion, politics and current events for the Express and in her future career. As a journalist, she wants to shed light on not only the positive but also the negative aspects of things happening in the world. She wants to eventually be a news reporter for a big news station in New York or a host on a talk show.    Sasha plans to transfer to a university in Southern California and finish her bachelor’s degree in journalism while also pursuing a minor in business. She has plans to move to New York after earning her bachelor’s degree.
