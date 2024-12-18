‘Wicked’ steals the show

The “Wicked” movie is an adaptation of the hit Broadway musical based on the 1995 novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West” by Gregory Maguire. It tells the backstory of Elphaba, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and her unlikely friendship with Glinda, the Good Witch, before the events of “The Wizard of Oz,” the famous movie from 1939, which is based on a children’s story.

I saw the movie during its opening week, and it was amazing. The performances and choreography of each song were absolutely phenomenal. My favorite song from the film is “Popular” because I love the lyrics and Glinda’s glamorous performance.

As a viewer, I found myself relating to both main characters, Elphaba and Glinda. Elphaba is shown as different and an outcast, while Glinda is depicted as superficial and self-centered. As of December 9, 2024, the movie has grossed 457.5 million worldwide since its release on November 22.

The story explores how Elphaba, who is misunderstood and judged for her green skin, fights against corruption and oppression in the land of Oz, which leads to her being labeled as “wicked.” The movie dives into themes like friendship, prejudice, and the complexities of good and evil, offering a fresh perspective on the classic story.

“Wicked” is a big deal in pop culture right now because fans have been waiting years for a movie version of the beloved musical. The original Broadway show debuted in 2003 and became a cultural phenomenon, known for its powerful songs like “Defying Gravity” and “Popular.”

Watching the film for the first time in theaters was truly a magical experience. The movie has also gained attention because it stars big names like Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Ariana Grande and her co-star Cynthia Erivo truly embody their roles which also account for the film being amazing.

With its whimsical visuals and anticipation from both old and new fans, “Wicked” is set to be a major event, bringing a modern spin to a timeless tale. The movie tells its story through powerful songs that explore big ideas like identity, friendship and fighting against injustices. The songs are not just there to entertain, but they show how the characters evolve and what they believe in.

For example, “Defying Gravity” is about Elphaba deciding to embrace who she is, even if people see her as the villain. “ Defying Gravity” was the last song performed in the film. It is a powerful song that reminds you to stand up for yourself. On the other hand, “Popular” is funny but also shows how Glinda cares more about appearances at first. As the story goes on, songs like “For Good” show how important Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship is, even if they go in different directions.

The music also touches on deeper issues, like how Elphaba is judged because of her green skin, which reflects how people can be treated unfairly for being different. This film portrays how power can be used to control people. These ideas, combined with emotional and catchy songs, make the movie more than just a story. “Wicked” is about learning to be yourself, standing up for others, and understanding people who are different from you.