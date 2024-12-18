‘Wicked’ steals the show

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Attendees were invited onstage to play “Finish the Lyrics” game at the Sacramento City College Black Student Union “Ebony Aura Talent Show” on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Ebony Aura is back: talent show makes strides for a safe and creative environment at City College
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Courtesy graphic by Gender Health Center
Free counseling now available for LGBTQ+ Los Rios students
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Sacramento approves social cannabis lounges
Sacramento approves social cannabis lounges
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
City College hosts its annual Club Day for the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 21, 2023, in the quad. President of the Psychology Club, Blaze Williams, engages in conversation about what his club stands for in an attempt to recruit members.
Get ready for City College’s annual Club Day on Oct. 31
Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” Eve Imagine stands in City College’s quad, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College English Prof. Eve Imagine publishes her first novel, ‘Body in Script’
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
City College women’s basketball team takes on the Napa Valley Storm
Avery Peterson (#5) Sacramento City College delivers a spike over two San Joaquin Delta players during City College’s match on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College women’s volleyball faces off against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
Oakland bids farewell to 56 years of baseball
The cast of the “Playwrights Festival” at City Theatre, which featured five plays by five women during the fall semester at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Women in theater at SCC
Brothers Erik Menendez (left) and Lyle Menendez went through two trials related to the murder of their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The first trials resulted in a mistrial. They were both found guilty of second-degree murder in their second trial.
Nightmare on Elm Drive: Are the Menendez Brothers monsters or victims?
The opening screen for “Wicked Part 1” at the Century Laguna Movie Theater on Sunday, November 24th in Elk Grove, Calif.
‘Wicked’ steals the show
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hits the mark for City College students with new updates and features
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Photo of the day: SCC student gets ready for finals
Photo of the day: SCC student gets ready for finals
Photo of the day: City College students celebrate Kwanzaa with food and community
Photo of the day: City College students celebrate Kwanzaa with food and community
Construction workers replace tile on the roof of what will become the new Sacramento City College Student Health and Wellness Center on the morning of Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Repairs and replacements
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Categories:

‘Wicked’ steals the show

Sasha Luna, Staff Writer
December 12, 2024
Sasha Luna
The opening screen for “Wicked Part 1” at the Century Laguna Movie Theater on Sunday, November 24th in Elk Grove, Calif.

The “Wicked” movie is an adaptation of the hit Broadway musical based on the 1995 novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West” by Gregory Maguire. It tells the backstory of Elphaba, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and her unlikely friendship with Glinda, the Good Witch, before the events of “The Wizard of Oz,” the famous movie from 1939, which is based on a children’s story. 

I saw the movie during its opening week, and it was amazing. The performances and choreography of each song were absolutely phenomenal. My favorite song from the film is “Popular” because I love the lyrics and Glinda’s glamorous performance.

As a viewer, I found myself relating to both main characters, Elphaba and Glinda. Elphaba is shown as different and an outcast, while Glinda is depicted as superficial and self-centered. As of December 9, 2024, the movie has grossed 457.5 million worldwide since its release on November 22.

The story explores how Elphaba, who is misunderstood and judged for her green skin, fights against corruption and oppression in the land of Oz, which leads to her being labeled as “wicked.” The movie dives into themes like friendship, prejudice, and the complexities of good and evil, offering a fresh perspective on the classic story.

“Wicked” is a big deal in pop culture right now because fans have been waiting years for a movie version of the beloved musical. The original Broadway show debuted in 2003 and became a cultural phenomenon, known for its powerful songs like “Defying Gravity” and “Popular.” 

Two posters advertise the movie “Wicked” on display on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024 at Brandon Theaters in Vacaville, Calif. (Ellie Appleby)

Watching the film for the first time in theaters was truly a magical experience. The movie has also gained attention because it stars big names like Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Ariana Grande and her co-star Cynthia Erivo truly embody their roles which also account for the film being amazing.

With its whimsical visuals and anticipation from both old and new fans, “Wicked” is set to be a major event, bringing a modern spin to a timeless tale. The movie tells its story through powerful songs that explore big ideas like identity, friendship and fighting against injustices. The songs are not just there to entertain, but they show how the characters evolve and what they believe in.

For example, Defying Gravity is about Elphaba deciding to embrace who she is, even if people see her as the villain. “ Defying Gravity” was the last song performed in the film. It is a powerful song that reminds you to stand up for yourself. On the other hand, Popular is funny but also shows how Glinda cares more about appearances at first. As the story goes on, songs like For Good show how important Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship is, even if they go in different directions.

The music also touches on deeper issues, like how Elphaba is judged because of her green skin, which reflects how people can be treated unfairly for being different. This film portrays how power can be used to control people. These ideas, combined with emotional and catchy songs, make the movie more than just a story. “Wicked” is about learning to be yourself, standing up for others, and understanding people who are different from you.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Front Grid
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Photo of the day: Destress Fest fall 2024
Courtesy graphic by Gender Health Center
Free counseling now available for LGBTQ+ Los Rios students
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Photo of the day: Toy Drive in need of donations
Sacramento approves social cannabis lounges
Sacramento approves social cannabis lounges
A group of skaters glide across the ice at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College students take to the ice at downtown rink
Photo of the day: SCC student gets ready for finals
Photo of the day: SCC student gets ready for finals
More in Front Page
The cast of the “Playwrights Festival” at City Theatre, which featured five plays by five women during the fall semester at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif.
Women in theater at SCC
Brothers Erik Menendez (left) and Lyle Menendez went through two trials related to the murder of their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The first trials resulted in a mistrial. They were both found guilty of second-degree murder in their second trial.
Nightmare on Elm Drive: Are the Menendez Brothers monsters or victims?
Photo of the day: City College students celebrate Kwanzaa with food and community
Photo of the day: City College students celebrate Kwanzaa with food and community
Johnson Controls renews $100,000 grant for City College
Johnson Controls renews $100,000 grant for City College
Artwork adorns the walls of the Kondos Gallery for its current exhibit, “Being Both,” at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
‘Being Both’ exhibit at Kondos Gallery explores artistry and parenthood
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain, Ben Quilpa, stands next to the trophy display inside City College’s North Gymnasium, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College’s men’s wrestling team captain shares his journey as a wrestler
More in Latest
Construction workers replace tile on the roof of what will become the new Sacramento City College Student Health and Wellness Center on the morning of Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Photo of the day: Repairs and replacements
Volleyball player Myah Collier smiles in front of the Sacramento City College Panther statue on campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
From the volleyball court to the classroom: life as a student-athlete
Photo of the day: Lights, camera, quad action!
Photo of the day: Lights, camera, quad action!
Students wait in line to order and pay for food at Sacramento City College’s City Café on opening day, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 in Sacramento, Calif.
Expanded dining options available as the City Café reopens
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Student FYI: week of Dec. 2 through Dec. 15
Stay secure on campus with the new SAFE Los Rios app
Stay secure on campus with the new SAFE Los Rios app
About the Contributors
Sasha Luna
Sasha Luna, Staff Writer
Sasha Luna is a staff writer for the Express. This is her first semester on the Express team.    Sasha is interested in writing and talking about pop culture, music, fashion, politics and current events for the Express and in her future career. As a journalist, she wants to shed light on not only the positive but also the negative aspects of things happening in the world. She wants to eventually be a news reporter for a big news station in New York or a host on a talk show.    Sasha plans to transfer to a university in Southern California and finish her bachelor’s degree in journalism while also pursuing a minor in business. She has plans to move to New York after earning her bachelor’s degree.
Ellie Appleby
Ellie Appleby, Photo Editor
Ellie grew up around photography in upstate New York. Both her father and grandfather were photographers themselves. Her first experience taking a photo was in a vegetable garden taking a portrait of them arm-in-arm together.
Donate to The Express