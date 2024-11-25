Student FYI: week of Nov. 18 through Dec. 1

With so much happening at Sacramento City College, we at the Express want to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We compile a brief list every other week of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know.

Deadlines

For students in full term courses, remember that Tuesday, Nov. 19 is the deadline to withdraw with a “W” notation. If you are facing challenges in completing your courses, check out City College’s many support services to find the assistance you need.

Workshops

With the rise of AI, the City College Writing Center is hosting an in-person workshop from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Learning Resource Center (LRC-148), on how and when to use AI in college writing. Join the discussion on the limitations and ethical issues that come with using AI in our work by registering in advance.

Need to dust up your resume or just get started on one? Join City College’s Career Services from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 for their “Resume Workshop” at the Business Building (BUS-153) or on Zoom. To get the Zoom link, be sure to register on Handshake prior to the workshop.

Events on campus

The Kondos Gallery is showcasing the “Being Both” exhibit now until Dec. 12. The exhibit highlights artwork from parents of young children, including three former City College art students. Featured artist Frank J. Stockton will host an artist lecture at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the Fine Arts Building (FFA-101) and is welcome to all.

The City College Geography department is hosting its “Planning Landscape Resilience for California Indian Allotment Lands” discussion featuring UC Davis professors Beth Rose Middleton Manning and Nina Fontana to share their findings on landscape dynamics in Indian Allotment lands. Join the discussion from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Natural Sciences Building (NAS-105) or on Zoom.

Holidays

In observance of Thanksgiving, no classes are held, and City College offices are closed beginning Thursday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Dec. 1. Enjoy your break, Panthers!

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.