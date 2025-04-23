Photo of the day: Free dental cleaning for City College students and staff

The Sacramento City College Dental Clinic is offering one free teeth cleaning a year to Los Rios Community College District students and staff. They also offer standard and deep cleaning for $25 with additional appointments for $10 to the public.

The City College Dental Clinic is a teaching facility. Students who major in dental hygiene and dental assisting work in the clinic and perform or assist with dental cleanings on patients. Licensed dentists are on staff, ensuring the safety of patients.

A deep cleaning can range from $75 to $200 at some dental offices, and that can cause some unnecessary stress. The City College Dental Clinic educates patients on what their office needs to do and how they are going to do it.

Referrals are offered for other procedures like root canals and tooth removal. It’s a quick and easy process. Regular teeth cleaning can keep your teeth from decaying, prevent oral cancer and brighten your smile. For coffee drinkers, it can help remove unwanted stains.