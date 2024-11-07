Members of the City College community gather in solidarity with immigrants

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Professor Paul Frank discusses the importance of the U.S. Electoral College to a class of Sacramento City College students on Monday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Voting season is here — now what?
Photo of the day: City College falls to Santa Rosa in 5-0 match
Photo of the day: City College falls to Santa Rosa in 5-0 match
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
City College hosts its annual Club Day for the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 21, 2023, in the quad. President of the Psychology Club, Blaze Williams, engages in conversation about what his club stands for in an attempt to recruit members.
Get ready for City College’s annual Club Day on Oct. 31
Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” Eve Imagine stands in City College’s quad, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College English Prof. Eve Imagine publishes her first novel, ‘Body in Script’
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Photo of the day: City College falls to Santa Rosa in 5-0 match
Photo of the day: City College falls to Santa Rosa in 5-0 match
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Customers wait in line to order at Crepeville during a Sunday brunch rush on Oct. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
From sweet to savory: a visit to Crepeville
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Dancers perform at the Latino Book & Family Festival in front of Sacramento City College’s Cultural Awareness Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Latino Book & Family Festival brings culture, stars and community to City College
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Photo of the day: City College falls to Santa Rosa in 5-0 match
Photo of the day: City College falls to Santa Rosa in 5-0 match
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: week of Oct. 7 through 20
Student FYI: Week of Sept. 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of Sept. 16 through 29
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Categories:

Members of the City College community gather in solidarity with immigrants

Robert Jay Harris II, Staff Writer
November 6, 2024
Gabriel Solis
Sacramento City College sociology professor Belinda Lum presents slides at the I Stand with Immigrants Day of Action in the Student Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.

The Sacramento City College Undocumented Resource Center organized an informational session at the Sacramento City College Student Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15, as part of its Undocumented Student Month of Action events. 

 

Student Support Specialist Angelica Garcia Galvan opened up the session by introducing the program and welcoming everybody to the event. Galvan then introduced the keynote speaker for the event, sociology professor Belinda Lum. Lum advocates for undocumented workers and immigrants, as she is an immigrant herself and understands the challenges.

 

“Undocumented Resource Team was put in place to serve as support for undocumented people. I love working for the program,” Glavan said. “I just wanted to be that special person that anyone could go to and discuss anything with.”

 

During Lum’s speech, she told her back story, how hard it was for her growing up, and about her work with immigrants. Lum then showed a historical video of how immigrants were treated trying to come to America.

 

The Obama administration did very little to improve immigration policy and, in fact, deported more undocumented immigrants through workplace raids than the four administrations prior to him. Although he implemented DACA, there was no pathway to citizenship. The Trump administration used very different tactics that instead of legislation or changing immigration rules, he resorted to racist attacks on immigrants. Biden had the ability to pass something through Congress but failed to do so,” Lum later said. 

Organizers and attendees of the I Stand with Immigrants Day of Action pose for a group photo after the event at Sacramento City College, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif. (Gabriel Solis)

After Lum answered questions, she then put on a slide show titled “How Immigrant Activism Created Change in CA.” Some examples of change from the slide show were creating legislation that improves the lives of undocumented students. The California Dream Act is similar to financial aid. In addition, the California Dream Act allows eligible students to pay in-state tuition at any public college in California. Assembly Bill 540 helps eligible students avoid paying higher nonresident tuition and apply for state financial aid at select California public and private colleges. 

 

Lum lastly showed how immigrants could help and get involved in the fight for immigrant acceptance. Some examples were United We Dream, Immigrants Rising, and UndocuBlack Network. Behind each subject was a brief description of how each program could help students succeed in the world and accomplish their dreams.

 

Lum then handed the event back to Galvan, who was able to tell her story of how she got her title at City College and of her struggles through her classes. She stated she was very proud of her accomplishments. The event closed with a raffle for people to win T-shirts and hats, followed by a group photo.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Events
Customers wait in line to order at Crepeville during a Sunday brunch rush on Oct. 20, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
From sweet to savory: a visit to Crepeville
Professor Paul Frank discusses the importance of the U.S. Electoral College to a class of Sacramento City College students on Monday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Voting season is here — now what?
City College hosts its annual Club Day for the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 21, 2023, in the quad. President of the Psychology Club, Blaze Williams, engages in conversation about what his club stands for in an attempt to recruit members.
Get ready for City College’s annual Club Day on Oct. 31
Courtesy of Activision Blizzard
Gear up for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launch on October 25
ASHÉ Center’s ‘Village Time’ offers Black students community, guidance and support
ASHÉ Center’s ‘Village Time’ offers Black students community, guidance and support
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
Express Reviews: “It’s What’s Inside”
More in Front Grid
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Prioritizing mental health: how college students can seek support
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Photo of the day: Be aware of falling fruit
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Student FYI: week of Nov. 4 through Nov. 17
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Photo of the day: A ray of sunshine on a day of disappointment for the Panthers
Photo of the day: City College falls to Santa Rosa in 5-0 match
Photo of the day: City College falls to Santa Rosa in 5-0 match
Sacramento City College professor and author of “Body in Script,” Eve Imagine stands in City College’s quad, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
City College English Prof. Eve Imagine publishes her first novel, ‘Body in Script’
More in Front Page
Concertgoers take photos in front of the Aftershock sign during the first day of the Aftershock music festival at Discovery Park on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
Sacramento City College students rock out at Aftershock 2024
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Photo of the day: City College Panthers kick in vain as they fall 5-0 to the Sierra Wolverines
Caleb Theodore, the new head coach of the Sacramento City College Panthers women’s basketball team, poses in the North Gym of City College on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif.
New head coach Caleb Theodore joins City College women’s basketball
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Student FYI Week of Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Rabies confirmed in Land Park skunks after zoo visitor bitten
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
Photo of the day: Sacramento City College Panthers prevail in win over Santa Rosa
About the Contributors
Robert Jay Harris II
Robert Jay Harris II, Staff Writer
Robert enjoys covering sports, feature stories or anything news-related. Ultimately, he loves writing and hearing what other people have to say. Robert is a storyteller, video gamer and advocate for coffee people, and his favorite place to go is Starbucks.
Gabriel Solis
Gabriel Solis, Staff Writer & Photographer
Gabriel Solis is a staff writer and photographer for the Express. This is his first semester writing for the Express. Gabriel is interested in landscape and food photography and writing about public events around Sacramento. He is determined to become a photojournalist because of his love for writing and photography.   Gabriel grew up traveling to many diverse locations and has always wanted to write and photograph their beauty. Every city has its own diversity and culture that more people should know of. Growing up in Sacramento, Gabe has witnessed the diversity and creativity Sacramento holds that deserves to be known to the public. Gabriel wants to expand his writing and use his photography skills to capture the heart of Sacramento. As part of the Express, Gabriel wants to make City College students attending aware of the representation Sacramento holds.    Gabriel plans on earning his associate degree at City College and then moving on to Sacramento State to work toward his bachelor’s degree in journalism.
Donate to The Express