Kondos Gallery’s new exhibit celebrates decades of art

The Kondos Gallery at Sacramento City College commemorates its diverse collection of art through the years with its new exhibit “Looking Back, Moving Forward,” which features a retrospective collection of art the college has curated.

This exhibit showcases pieces created by students at City College between the 1950s to the present day that reflect a variety of artistic styles and themes.

The gallery is open to the public in the Fischbacher Fine Arts (FAA) building in room 123 until Oct. 17. Community members are encouraged to attend the closing reception that will be held at the Kondos Gallery from 4 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, where the artwork will be presented one last time.

The theme “Looking Back, Moving Forward” is ever-present throughout the exhibit. This collection prompts observers to reflect on the past in a multitude of ways, whether in a personal or historical setting. Different art styles are displayed, with each piece ranging in the style and material or medium used.

“The Permanent Collection began as a sort of ‘art bank’ in which professors were able to borrow examples to share with their students, examples that included various methods and techniques ranging from etchings to collage to paintings, as well as metal and clay sculpture,” Denise Benitez, the gallery lead, said.

The Kondos Gallery dedicates the theme to acknowledge the college’s artistic achievements and its continuous growth. Interim Gallery Director Mark Boguski seeks an exhibit that “highlighted our collection, both the historic legacy of our department and new directions of art and artists that we want to collect.”

Boguski emphasizes the Art Department aims to make the Kondos Gallery a welcoming space that supports artistic expression and serves as a positive influence within the community.

The exhibit features pieces from artists across many backgrounds, including both students and professors. When entering the exhibit, a few pieces catch the eye almost immediately — not due to the quality but to the size or color. “Paper Bag Test: Ebony” (2020) by Beth Consetta Rubel sends a strong message. It is a piece done on an enlarged brown paper bag with a painting of a woman holding up her first, and wearing a shirt that says “&VOTE.” Rubel used acrylic, gauche, chalk, pastel and ink for this piece.

Another piece that stood out is “In Celebration of Municipal Clichés #1: Protective Coloration” (1977) done by Horst Leissl using acrylic paint. This painting features three insects blending in with their environment entirely while atop a leaf.

Following the conclusion of the “Looking Back, Moving Forward” exhibit, the Kondos Gallery will be holding another exhibit featuring artists who are parents and will be available from Oct. 28 through Dec. 12.