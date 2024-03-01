Photo of the day: A call to artists

For the second semester, students in the City College class English Creative Writing 451 have been working diligently to produce the annual literary magazine named Susurrus.

They are looking for City College alumni and current students to submit their best work by Wednesday, Feb. 14. There will be a $250 award to the artist whose artwork is chosen for the front cover of the magazine.

Alicia Szutowicz-Fitzpatrick, Susurrus editor-in-chief, said, “that the theme they choose is Renaissance, because the team of people working on this magazine are really excited to see our City College students shine through what they feel is this renaissance time period, or revival.”

Submissions can be sent to: https://www.sccsusurrus.com