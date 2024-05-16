Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24

​​There’s so much happening at City College, we at the Express wanted to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We are compiling a brief list of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know every other week.

Congratulations readers for reaching the end of the spring 2024 semester. To those looking ahead to the fall semester, open enrollment begins Tuesday, May 14. Make sure to sign onto your eServices and register for some of the wide variety of online and in-person courses offered at City College. To look at the Los Rios academic calendar, visit the page here.

To those who missed the first installation, the Music Program’s Open Mic Night (part two) is this week. All students, faculty and community members are welcome to come to the Performing Arts Center theater on Tuesday, May 14, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m., for the second part of this event showcasing student talent at City College! For more details and to RSVP for this event, visit the Google form here.

There will also be free music performances at the City College campus, in the Performing Arts Center building 113. All are free to attend to listen to City College Music Department students perform the culmination of their hard work during the semester. There are two recitals you can still attend, Voice Student Recital B, on Tuesday May 14, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Applied Music Recital, on Wednesday May 15, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. For info and to RSVP, visit the two links above.

Join the City College Film Studies Club in their second annual Sac City Film Festival, a film screening event for the Sacramento community, on Friday, May 24, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The festival will be held at the Guild Theatre in Sacramento, and is an opportunity to view and support student film productions. At the event of the screening, awards for Best Actor, Best Cinematography and more will be announced. Entry fee is $10, $11.20 with online fees included. Get your tickets here. Student created film submissions are still being accepted until the end of the day; submit through the SCC Film Submission Drive to be considered in the showing.

Another graduation event is on the horizon! Any graduating students in the Refugee Center Pathways Program are welcome on Tuesday, May 21 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Los Rios Ethan Way Center. For more details on how to register and locate the event, visit their webpage here. When you arrive at the building, call (916) 563-3255 to be let into the building.

That’s all for this semester, and as a send-off on our last Student FYI of the spring 2024 semester, The Express would like to thank all our readers for continuing to support our student-led journalism. Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month during our regular scheduled semester for more news briefs. See you in the fall!