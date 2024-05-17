The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
A sample of Dad’s Kitchen’s Classic American Grilled Cheese on Saturday, April 27 at the Sac Grilled Cheese Festival located at Southside Park.
Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival delights food lovers at Southside Park
Mercy Hawkins poses with one of her many sculpture pieces showcased at the City College Kondos Gallery art exhibit, Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Mercy Hawkins speaks on how her art connects to nature
Journalism major Myana Myrick shows off her new outfit free of charge thanks to the Career Services Dress for Success event held on March 6, 2024.
Career Services host employment opportunities for students’ success
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College speaks on Gaza
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Journalism major Myana Myrick shows off her new outfit free of charge thanks to the Career Services Dress for Success event held on March 6, 2024.
Career Services host employment opportunities for students’ success
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College speaks on Gaza
City College alumni Sheila Osborne has her hair done by City College cosmetology student Angela Pham on Feb. 14 2024. Pham has been working on mastering her new skill as a hairstylist.
Students of the Cosmetology Department offer affordable services to students and the community
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Generative AI in higher education
City Colleges newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
A sample of Dad’s Kitchen’s Classic American Grilled Cheese on Saturday, April 27 at the Sac Grilled Cheese Festival located at Southside Park.
Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival delights food lovers at Southside Park
Front Street Studio during the last day of its operation in Old Sacramento Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Farewell to laughter and art: the closing of Front Street Studio
Iced lattes from Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters located at 2940 Freeport Blvd., in Sacramento.
Our picks of Sacramento’s best coffee shops
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Reviews: ‘Problemista’
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II settles in to review one of his favorite series, “FBI,” created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
Introducing Dick Wolf’s third franchise series, ‘FBI’
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College womens wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City College women’s wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of May 13 through 24
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29
Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Recent Stories
A sample of Dad’s Kitchen’s Classic American Grilled Cheese on Saturday, April 27 at the Sac Grilled Cheese Festival located at Southside Park.
Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival delights food lovers at Southside Park
May 17, 2024
Front Street Studio during the last day of its operation in Old Sacramento Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Farewell to laughter and art: the closing of Front Street Studio
May 17, 2024
Mercy Hawkins poses with one of her many sculpture pieces showcased at the City College Kondos Gallery art exhibit, Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Mercy Hawkins speaks on how her art connects to nature
May 16, 2024
Journalism major Myana Myrick shows off her new outfit free of charge thanks to the Career Services Dress for Success event held on March 6, 2024.
Career Services host employment opportunities for students’ success
May 14, 2024
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College speaks on Gaza
May 14, 2024

Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival delights food lovers at Southside Park

Hilario Mata, Staff Writer/Photographer
May 17, 2024
A+sample+of+Dad%E2%80%99s+Kitchen%E2%80%99s+Classic+American+Grilled+Cheese+on+Saturday%2C+April+27+at+the+Sac+Grilled+Cheese+Festival+located+at+Southside+Park.
Hilario Mata
A sample of Dad’s Kitchen’s Classic American Grilled Cheese on Saturday, April 27 at the Sac Grilled Cheese Festival located at Southside Park.

Sacramento’s Southside Park was the place to be April 27 through 28, as the annual Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival brought together food lovers from all around. 

 

The event, known for its mouth-watering array of grilled cheese sandwiches, offered attendees a chance to indulge in their favorite comfort food paired with beer and wine. With unlimited grilled cheese samples, this year’s festival did not disappoint.

 

Upon entering the festival, I was immediately struck by the vibrant atmosphere. Booths lined the park, each showcasing a unique take on the classic grilled cheese. The first stop on my culinary journey was Chandos Tacos. Known for their exceptional presentation, Chandos did not disappoint. Their carnitas and cheese sandwich, which I rated eight out of ten for presentation, quickly became a favorite of mine. The succulent carnitas melded perfectly with the rich, melted cheese, creating a sandwich that was so good I found myself returning for seconds and thirds.

 

A coin was given to every customer to vote for their favorite grilled cheese on Saturday, April 27 at the Sac Grilled Cheese Festival located at Southside Park. (Hilario Mata)

 

Next, I ventured over to Pizza Lovers, who took a creative approach to their offerings. They presented a cheese calzone, which I rated nine out of ten for presentation, and a cheese pizza with an eight out of ten presentation. While a bit unconventional for a grilled cheese festival, the creativity behind these samples earned a solid ten out of ten for the overall experience. Both items were well-crafted and delicious, standing out as memorable highlights of the event.

 

My third stop was Bella Art Works, where I indulged in a Strawberry Churro Cheesecake dessert sandwich. This sweet treat was a delightful change of pace, with a perfect balance of strawberry, churro and cheesecake flavors. I rated this dessert a nine out of ten overall, with an eight out of ten for presentation. It was an exceptional dessert that added a unique twist to the festival’s predominantly savory offerings.

 

Customer Mandolin Mariposa with a free sample of a grilled cheese sandwich and beer on Saturday, April 27 at the Sac Grilled Cheese Festival located at Southside Park. Photo credits: @vectorshotphoto

 

Dad’s Kitchen offered a more traditional grilled cheese with jack and American cheese. While the sandwich was comforting and nostalgic, it lacked the excitement and innovation seen at other booths. I gave it a six out of ten overall, with a presentation score of five out of ten. It was a solid, if unremarkable, addition to the festival.

 

Kupros Craft House was next on my list, with their Pickled White Cheddar Grilled Cheese. This sandwich stood out for its bold flavor combination, featuring dill pickles that added a refreshing tang to the rich cheese. I rated this sandwich an eight out of ten overall, with a nine out of ten for presentation. The creative use of pickles made this a standout item.

 

Kupros Craft House’s Pickled White Cheddar Grilled Cheese on Saturday, April 27 at the Sac Grilled Cheese Festival located at Southside Park. Photo credits: @vectorshotphoto

 

The final booth I visited was Vegan Circus, which offered a vegan grilled cheese. Unfortunately, this sandwich was the least impressive of the day. The cheese was bland, and the sandwich had an overwhelming amount of it. I rated it a four out of ten overall, with a five out of ten for presentation. Despite this, I appreciated the inclusion of vegan options at the festival.

 

Overall, the Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival was an amazing experience. The variety of sandwiches, the creativity of the vendors, and the lively atmosphere made it a must-visit event. I encourage anyone who has the chance to attend next year to buy a ticket and enjoy the cheesy goodness.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Opinion
Front Street Studio during the last day of its operation in Old Sacramento Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Farewell to laughter and art: the closing of Front Street Studio
Iced lattes from Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters located at 2940 Freeport Blvd., in Sacramento.
Our picks of Sacramento’s best coffee shops
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Reviews: ‘Problemista’
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II settles in to review one of his favorite series, “FBI,” created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
Introducing Dick Wolf’s third franchise series, ‘FBI’
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II looks forward to enjoying his favorite crime series, Law & Order. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
The very best of ‘Law & Order’
Endless racks of clothes at Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.
Sacramento’s best thrift stores
About the Contributor
Hilario Mata
Hilario Mata, Staff Writer/ Photographer
Hilario is interested in photographing sports and community events for the Express. His passion for sports photography grew when he discovered sports history, with the attractiveness of its aesthetic.

The Express

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Express

Comments (0)

All The Express Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *