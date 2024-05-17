Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival delights food lovers at Southside Park

Sacramento’s Southside Park was the place to be April 27 through 28, as the annual Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival brought together food lovers from all around.

The event, known for its mouth-watering array of grilled cheese sandwiches, offered attendees a chance to indulge in their favorite comfort food paired with beer and wine. With unlimited grilled cheese samples, this year’s festival did not disappoint.

Upon entering the festival, I was immediately struck by the vibrant atmosphere. Booths lined the park, each showcasing a unique take on the classic grilled cheese. The first stop on my culinary journey was Chandos Tacos. Known for their exceptional presentation, Chandos did not disappoint. Their carnitas and cheese sandwich, which I rated eight out of ten for presentation, quickly became a favorite of mine. The succulent carnitas melded perfectly with the rich, melted cheese, creating a sandwich that was so good I found myself returning for seconds and thirds.

Next, I ventured over to Pizza Lovers, who took a creative approach to their offerings. They presented a cheese calzone, which I rated nine out of ten for presentation, and a cheese pizza with an eight out of ten presentation. While a bit unconventional for a grilled cheese festival, the creativity behind these samples earned a solid ten out of ten for the overall experience. Both items were well-crafted and delicious, standing out as memorable highlights of the event.

My third stop was Bella Art Works, where I indulged in a Strawberry Churro Cheesecake dessert sandwich. This sweet treat was a delightful change of pace, with a perfect balance of strawberry, churro and cheesecake flavors. I rated this dessert a nine out of ten overall, with an eight out of ten for presentation. It was an exceptional dessert that added a unique twist to the festival’s predominantly savory offerings.

Dad’s Kitchen offered a more traditional grilled cheese with jack and American cheese. While the sandwich was comforting and nostalgic, it lacked the excitement and innovation seen at other booths. I gave it a six out of ten overall, with a presentation score of five out of ten. It was a solid, if unremarkable, addition to the festival.

Kupros Craft House was next on my list, with their Pickled White Cheddar Grilled Cheese. This sandwich stood out for its bold flavor combination, featuring dill pickles that added a refreshing tang to the rich cheese. I rated this sandwich an eight out of ten overall, with a nine out of ten for presentation. The creative use of pickles made this a standout item.

The final booth I visited was Vegan Circus, which offered a vegan grilled cheese. Unfortunately, this sandwich was the least impressive of the day. The cheese was bland, and the sandwich had an overwhelming amount of it. I rated it a four out of ten overall, with a five out of ten for presentation. Despite this, I appreciated the inclusion of vegan options at the festival.

Overall, the Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival was an amazing experience. The variety of sandwiches, the creativity of the vendors, and the lively atmosphere made it a must-visit event. I encourage anyone who has the chance to attend next year to buy a ticket and enjoy the cheesy goodness.