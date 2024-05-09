City College welcomes community for its second annual ‘Celebrate City!’ event

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

City College alumni Sheila Osborne has her hair done by City College cosmetology student Angela Pham on Feb. 14 2024. Pham has been working on mastering her new skill as a hairstylist.
Artist Eddie Lampkin (Printingainteasy) speaks about the silk-screen printing process at the Serigrafía y Solidaridad event in the Learning Resource Center on April 22, 2024.
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Makerspace Laboratory Technician Christian Espinoza, dressed as Star Wars character Boba Fett, City College President Albert Garcia and Mechanical-Electrical Technology Professor Richard Gentry attends the Celebrate City event at City College Friday, April 19, 2024.
City Colleges newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Sacramento Zoo located in Land Park, Tuesday March 5,2024. “We are incredibly excited about the potential new zoo and the opportunity for the animals to have larger habitats,” said Andrea Haverland, the zoo’s outreach and communications coordinator, about a likely move to Elk Grove.
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Iced lattes from Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters located at 2940 Freeport Blvd., in Sacramento.
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II settles in to review one of his favorite series, “FBI,” created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II looks forward to enjoying his favorite crime series, Law & Order. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
Endless racks of clothes at Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.
May 9, 2024
May 8, 2024
May 8, 2024
May 7, 2024
May 7, 2024

City College welcomes community for its second annual 'Celebrate City!' event

Sydney Love, Staff Writer
May 6, 2024
Makerspace Laboratory Technician Christian Espinoza, dressed as Star Wars character Boba Fett, City College President Albert Garcia and Mechanical-Electrical Technology Professor Richard Gentry attends the Celebrate City event at City College Friday, April 19, 2024.
Manuel Figueroa
Makerspace Laboratory Technician Christian Espinoza, dressed as Star Wars character Boba Fett, City College President Albert Garcia and Mechanical-Electrical Technology Professor Richard Gentry attends the Celebrate City event at City College Friday, April 19, 2024.

City College students and families gathered to join in at the second-annual open house event, “Celebrate City!” on Friday, April 19. The event was held for people to experience what it means to be a Panther, complete with a variety of different food vendors, music and entertainment. 

 

Different clubs and programs organized booths in the main quad to inform students on all they have to offer, and different departments had informational flyers to learn more about each program. Each booth gave a description of what their club or program is about and were open to answering any questions. Some booths were more informational while others provided games in order to win a prize, and other booths offered City College merchandise. 

 

Express Visual Multimedia Editor Neezy Jeffery chats with a student about joining the student-run news website for the fall semester during the Celebrate City event at City College Friday, April 19, 2024. (Manuel Figueroa)

 

The campus was covered with students and their families socializing and interacting with one another, with different clubs all interacting with one another; the event provided an interactive way for attendees to meet new people. Academic programs represented at the event included nursing, cosmetology, psychology and more. 

 

Live music was a huge factor of this event. Instruments were set up near the Performing Arts Center and a handful of students from the Theater Department played a number of classic songs. There was even an area for kids that had a blowup for children to enjoy, making this event perfect for everyone. 

 

City College Student Ayacaxtli Galvis-Torrez gives a land acknowledgement statement to kick off the Celebrate City event on April 19, 2024. (Neezy Jeffery)

 

The Ethnic Studies program was one of the many booths featured at Celebrate City. The program is run by Prof. Keith Heningburg who teaches both U.S. History and Ethnic Studies. The booth had a few flyers meant to give  an insight of what the program really means, not only to City College, but to Sacramento as a whole. The program is designed to provide more inclusion for minorities, and is open for anyone seeking more knowledge of the experiences and issues Sacramento’s minority communities face. 

 

For part of the event, Heningurg’s wife, Rosalind Heningburg, was there to inform attendees on the details of this program. “The program has become really popular and the students love it. It’s helped them learn about who they are.” said Rosalind Heningburg. 

 

A fairly new addition to City College’s course catalog is the mural painting class, which was introduced to City College in 2023. This booth was tucked away near the Fine Arts Building, students in the class and those from other art classes conversed and shared about the class. The main point of the class is teaching students how to paint a mural on campus, such as learning how to get started as well as the technique it takes. 

 

“This class is a fun way that’s interactive and gets everyone involved,” said student Victoria Tate. The class has many other murals they are looking forward to painting on campus, and to be able to express their artistic capabilities. 

 

A student participates in a game of frisbee golf during the Celebrate City event at City College Friday, April 19, 2024. (Manuel Figueroa)

 

Celebrate City showed how to get people involved on campus, and provided students direction and insight on programs they may previously were not aware of. The event allowed students to learn more about themselves and their own interests, as well as classes and programs they may want to try out, while providing a place for communities of diverse interests to come together to understand what it means to be a Panther.
Sydney Love
Sydney Love, Staff Writer
She is most interested in writing topics on politics and fashion. Sydney’s love for writing has always been a part of her life, whether it was writing poems or her own novels. Sydney enjoys reading and writing in her free time, and has an interest in writing about social change. 
Manuel Figueroa
Manuel Figueroa, Staff Photographer
His interest in photography comes from his grandpa who was always taking photos, and owned various cameras along with movies and video games that featured photography.
Neezy Jeffery
Neezy Jeffery, Multimedia Editor
As a visual multimedia editor and photographer, Neezy works to utilize digital design paired with the Express’ articles, photos and videos to bring awareness to topics happening on campus and in the community that matter to City College students. 

