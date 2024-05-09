Our picks of Sacramento’s best coffee shops

Nothing is more fun than trying out new coffee shops, and luckily, Sacramento has some of the best coffee shops around. There are so many coffee shops all over Sacramento that offer a wide variety of different drinks to try from.

After trying most coffee shops around Sacramento I narrowed it down to my top three favorites.

Goodside Coffee located at 1430 H St. is one of my all-time favorites, it has a modern trendy feel that is very pleasing. This coffee shop is quite a hidden gem; it’s all brick exterior makes it fit right in with the city. The baristas are always pleasant and are always wanting to engage and recommend their favorite drinks. They have a wide variety of options ranging from ice coffee to hot teas, they also have a selection of pastries and baked goods to choose from. The atmosphere is typically quiet and makes it the best place to study or catch up on reading while enjoying your coffee. The clean simplicity of the environment makes it such a stress-free and relaxing place to chill and hangout.

Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters located at 2940 Freeport Blvd. is a city staple — and walking distance from the City College campus. This coffee shop has another location in the Sacramento area and two in Folsom. This cozy, casual shop serves a variety of different items, including different coffees and teas as well as seasonal syrups to choose from. They even serve breakfast items such as their popular avocado toast and Belgian waffles. This hip spot is always buzzing with customers and offers a super lively environment. The baristas are very welcoming and want to ensure your coffee or anything else you order is up to your standards. Located only two minutes away from City College, it makes it a super convenient and easy shop to stop by and pick up a coffee!

Barrio, located at 1188 35th Ave., is a small, peaceful and serene coffee shop that just feels like home. It’s cozy dim lighting makes it perfect to relax and unwind while enjoying your coffee or any of their small plate items. This shop offers fast service with a comforting atmosphere, the baristas are kind, and the place feels very warm and mellow. The shop also holds live music and open mic nights every Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., ranging from music to poetry readings. Not to mention this shop is great to support because it is women-owned. And it’s perfect for hanging out by yourself, but even better for hanging out in a group setting.

These coffee shops are some of the best in Sacramento ranging from prices that are no more than $10 an item, making it affordable. Not only are these shops super convenient, but because they each offer a different aura and vibe, it’s all the more fun to figure out what environment you’re looking for.