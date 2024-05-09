Our picks of Sacramento’s best coffee shops

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

City College alumni Sheila Osborne has her hair done by City College cosmetology student Angela Pham on Feb. 14 2024. Pham has been working on mastering her new skill as a hairstylist.
Students of the Cosmetology Department offer affordable services to students and the community
Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College
Artist Eddie Lampkin (Printingainteasy) speaks about the silk-screen printing process at the Serigrafía y Solidaridad event in the Learning Resource Center on April 22, 2024.
Screen-printing artists advocate for social change in new Learning Resource Center exhibit
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Generative AI in higher education
Makerspace Laboratory Technician Christian Espinoza, dressed as Star Wars character Boba Fett, City College President Albert Garcia and Mechanical-Electrical Technology Professor Richard Gentry attends the Celebrate City event at City College Friday, April 19, 2024.
City College welcomes community for its second annual ‘Celebrate City!’ event
City Colleges newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician
Sacramento Zoo located in Land Park, Tuesday March 5,2024. “We are incredibly excited about the potential new zoo and the opportunity for the animals to have larger habitats,” said Andrea Haverland, the zoo’s outreach and communications coordinator, about a likely move to Elk Grove.
Animals on the run: a move to a new zoo
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
Iced lattes from Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters located at 2940 Freeport Blvd., in Sacramento.
Our picks of Sacramento’s best coffee shops
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Reviews: ‘Problemista’
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II settles in to review one of his favorite series, “FBI,” created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
Introducing Dick Wolf’s third franchise series, ‘FBI’
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II looks forward to enjoying his favorite crime series, Law & Order. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
The very best of ‘Law & Order’
Endless racks of clothes at Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.
Sacramento’s best thrift stores
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
May 9, 2024
May 8, 2024
May 8, 2024
May 7, 2024
Sydney Love, Staff Writer
May 7, 2024
Sydney Love
Nothing is more fun than trying out new coffee shops, and luckily, Sacramento has some of the best coffee shops around. There are so many coffee shops all over Sacramento that offer a wide variety of different drinks to try from. 

 

After trying most coffee shops around Sacramento I narrowed it down to my top three favorites.

 

Goodside Coffee located at 1430 H St. is one of my all-time favorites, it has a modern trendy feel that is very pleasing. This coffee shop is quite a hidden gem; it’s all brick exterior makes it fit right in with the city. The baristas are always pleasant and are always wanting to engage and recommend their favorite drinks. They have a wide variety of options ranging from ice coffee to hot teas, they also have a selection of pastries and baked goods to choose from. The atmosphere is typically quiet and makes it the best place to study or catch up on reading while enjoying your coffee. The clean simplicity of the environment makes it such a stress-free and relaxing place to chill and hangout. 

 

Outside of Goodside Coffee, located at 1430 H St., in Sacramento. (Sydney Love)

 

Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters located at 2940 Freeport Blvd. is a city staple — and walking distance from the City College campus. This coffee shop has another location in the Sacramento area and two in Folsom. This cozy, casual shop serves a variety of different items, including different coffees and teas as well as seasonal syrups to choose from. They even serve breakfast items such as their popular avocado toast and Belgian waffles. This hip spot is always buzzing with customers and offers a super lively environment. The baristas are very welcoming and want to ensure your coffee or anything else you order is up to your standards. Located only two minutes away from City College, it makes it a super convenient and easy shop to stop by and pick up a coffee!

 

Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters, located at 2940 Freeport Blvd., in Sacramento. (Sydney Love)

 

Barrio, located at 1188 35th Ave., is a small, peaceful and serene coffee shop that just feels like home. It’s cozy dim lighting makes it perfect to relax and unwind while enjoying your coffee or any of their small plate items. This shop offers fast service with a comforting atmosphere, the baristas are kind, and the place feels very warm and mellow. The shop also holds live music and open mic nights every Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., ranging from music to poetry readings. Not to mention this shop is great to support because it is women-owned. And it’s perfect for hanging out by yourself, but even better for hanging out in a group setting.

 

Outside Barrio, located at 1188 35th Ave., in Sacramento. (Sydney Love)

 

These coffee shops are some of the best in Sacramento ranging from prices that are no more than $10 an item, making it affordable. Not only are these shops super convenient, but because they each offer a different aura and vibe, it’s all the more fun to figure out what environment you’re looking for. 
Sydney Love
Sydney Love, Staff Writer
She is most interested in writing topics on politics and fashion. Sydney’s love for writing has always been a part of her life, whether it was writing poems or her own novels. Sydney enjoys reading and writing in her free time, and has an interest in writing about social change. 

