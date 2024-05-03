Express Reviews: ‘Problemista’

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Los Rios Colleges are now accepting students to study abroad
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
City Colleges newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician
Sacramento Zoo located in Land Park, Tuesday March 5,2024. “We are incredibly excited about the potential new zoo and the opportunity for the animals to have larger habitats,” said Andrea Haverland, the zoo’s outreach and communications coordinator, about a likely move to Elk Grove.
Animals on the run: a move to a new zoo
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
City College student Christian Rodriguez (center) takes possession of the ball from his rivals in a tournament against the Idaho Gem State Falcons on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
City College student helps empower lives through basketball
City College President Albert Garcia stands in front of the newly named Natural Sciences Building (NAS) Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Nick Shockey / nshockey.express@gmail.com
How President Albert Garcia plans to build community at City College
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
Photo of the day: City College Panthers softball team starts the season with a doubleheader against Siskiyous and Sequoias, going 1-1 through both games
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Reviews: ‘Problemista’
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II settles in to review one of his favorite series, “FBI,” created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
Introducing Dick Wolf’s third franchise series, ‘FBI’
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II looks forward to enjoying his favorite crime series, Law & Order. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
The very best of ‘Law & Order’
Endless racks of clothes at Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.
Sacramento’s best thrift stores
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Flicks Presents: ‘The Zone of Interest’
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College hosts spring showcase for men and women wrestlers across California
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College sends off one of its own to the Los Rios district office
Photo of the day: City College womens wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City College women’s wrestling team continues their second season with a home win
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Photo of the day: City Theatre auditions for “Emilia” are underway
Fliers posted on an announcement board in the City College Performing Arts Center advertise the need for creative artwork of any medium that will be published in Susurrus, the college’s literary magazine. Photo credit: Ellie Appleby / eappleby.express@gmail.com
Photo of the day: A call to artists
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
Student FYI: Week of April 1 through 12
Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29
Student FYI: Week of March 18 through 29
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
Student FYI: Week of March 4 through 15
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
Recent Stories
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Reviews: ‘Problemista’
May 3, 2024
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
May 1, 2024
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
Student FYI: Week of April 29 through May 10
April 29, 2024
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II settles in to review one of his favorite series, “FBI,” created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
Introducing Dick Wolf’s third franchise series, ‘FBI’
April 25, 2024
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Los Rios Colleges are now accepting students to study abroad
April 22, 2024

Express Reviews: ‘Problemista’

A look into Julio Torres’ fantastical world tackling themes from a not-so-distant reality
Emma Richman, Editor in Chief
May 3, 2024
Graphic+created+by+Neezy+Jeffery+%2F+njeffery.express%40gmail.com
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / [email protected]

Some of the most engaging stories are those in which the hero is not some extremely capable, overpowered figure who can easily overcome anything, but someone so truthfully human, just trying to get by in the world. 

 

Julio Torres, 37-year-old comedian from El Salvador, explores what it means to be truly human in his film, “Problemista.” The film centers around a character like this, but places them on a stage where most fantasy heroes often find themselves: a world where anything is possible, even immortality, except one specific, practical thing he needs to do.

 

Released on March 22 and produced by studio A24, “Problemista” is Torres’ first feature film in which he wrote, directed and starred in. Torres plays Alejandro (often referred to as Ale), a soft-spoken young man from El Salvador, immigrating to the United States in search of obtaining a work Visa, with the dream of becoming a toy maker; a character inspired by his own experiences. The film also stars Tilda Swinton as Elizabeth, an absurdly wealthy art snob and villain-turned-mentor, RZA of the WuTang Clan as an artist and husband named Bobby, with children’s book-style narrations by Isabella Rossellini.

 

From writing some of “Saturday Night Live’s” most bizarre sketches such as “Papyrus” and “Wells for Boys,” to venturing into solo comedy territory with his special “My Favorite Shapes,” — through which he presents a series of personified impressions of inanimate objects “at” his audience — Torres’ sense of humor blends a creative brand of satire with an otherworldly persona.

 

Comedian and creator of A24 film “Problemista” Julio Torres shows off a toy from his set on his HBO comedy special “My Favorite Shapes.”

 

“Problemista” explores a character who causes so many problems in order to get something so essential to his success. The film changes the definition of a “problem” into something that is inevitable, and sometimes, needed.

 

Torres made a wonderful choice by conveying themes like feeling powerless in the face of the system, and holding onto broad dreams, through the use of surrealism and his unique satirical brand of comedy. All its wacky moments served a purpose in intensifying its themes, and the film felt visually and emotionally vivid.

 

During a college press roundtable conducted virtually by A24 on March 1, Torres laid out the meanings, inspirations and complexities behind bringing his vision to life. 

 

“I am a very idea first, medium second kind of person,” said Torres. When he was working in television, it felt like he was given, “Two minute jars to pour into what I wanted to pour into, and then with the opportunity of making a movie, I was given an hour and a half to two hour jar.” 

 

“Problemista” opens with Ale’s childhood home in El Salvador, where he plays around a magical life-sized toy mansion, something out of a child’s dream. It is then set in a surreal and otherworldly version of New York City, where the rich cryogenically freeze themselves to live in the far future. The setting is purely a look inside Torres’ mind, and the whirlwind directions of the story represent Torres extending and expanding on his traditional approach to comedy.

 

Logan J. Alarcon-Poucel portrays a young Alejandro alongside his mother Dolores, played by Catalina Saavedra, in front of a life-sized toy structure in the A24 film, “Problemista.” Photo courtesy of A24.

 

The best shots in the film came from when the surreal mixed with the reality, such as when multiple people from a New York City immigration office start to disappear as their Visas expire, and when Elizabeth subtly transforms into a red-eyed demon whenever she’s at her worst.

 

With all of this surrealism, Torres chose for this world to revolve around such an ordinary figure; showing that beyond the layers of fiction, there is a young man just trying to get by. It grounds the film in something so poignantly relatable, especially for those going through similar struggles. 

 

“Here, if they fire you, it’s like the government flips an hourglass. And grain by grain, you run out of time before you find a new sponsor. And when you’re out of time that’s it.” Ale frantically explains over a pay phone in Spanish to his mother, Dolores, in El Salvador, only to get cut off as time on the call fittingly runs out.

 

Torres explained this was the best way for him to represent America’s excruciatingly complicated immigration system. “Because an hourglass in itself is not very threatening, it’s not like a bomb,” said Torres, “It’s this silent, faceless gloom that sort of hovers over you, and when the time stops, there’s no explosion. It’s just, you know that you’re out of time and you’re like, now what?”

 

Not so much time later, the snobby yet completely erratic Elizabeth enters the film and instantly steals the audience’s attention. Elizabeth unexpectedly plays a large part in bringing Ale out of his shell, as she tries to show him that his attempts at passive politeness does not get him anywhere in a world set on taking advantage of those traits — which she herself does on numerous occasions.

 

Between dealing with Elizabeth’s fierce entitlement and navigating his own personal struggles, Torres included faults within Ale’s character, which in Torres’ view, is meant to humanize those seeking immigration as people deserving of owning and expressing their opinions.

 

“Yeah, Alejandro has a lot more limitations than his peers have. But also why shouldn’t he get to be picky?” said Torres.

 

The film’s dialogue encapsulates Torres’ unique comedic style, and gives clearer insight into its characters. Ale looks timid, yet bubbling under the surface is an unusual mind, who pitches the idea of a modern Cabbage Patch Kid wielding a cellphone to represent their parasocial online relationships, to the toy company, Hasbro. And Elizabeth’s argumentative nature fills nearly every scene with a hilarious, tone-deaf rant set against someone just trying to do their job.

 

Julio Torres as a confused Alejandro next to Tilda Swinton, who plays Elizabeth, struggling to teach her how to create a spreadsheet, in the A24 film, “Problemista.” Photo courtesy of A24.

 

By the end of the film, the audience gets to see the future of Ale’s character, and the lesson that Torres embeds into it. Through Ale’s struggles, the film teaches us to muster the courage to be outspoken to get what you want, and be unapologetic about it — in other words, match the energy of those trying to bring you down. 

 

There are so many unique moments in the film that make it a worthwhile watch. Most notably, an art exhibition of “Thirteen Eggs,” a terrifying scene about Craigslist, and an ending so surreal it causes all past surreal moments of the film to click into place like a puzzle.

 

“Problemista” is a film where every scene was ambitious to the point where it risked being on the chopping block, according to Torres. 

 

“Some people are fashionistas and some people are Problemistas,” said Torres, “And I think I’m a Problemista.”
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Express

Your donation will support the student journalists of Sacramento City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Express Flicks
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Flicks Presents: ‘The Zone of Interest’
About the Contributor
Emma Richman
Emma Richman, Editor in Chief
Emma is passionate about writing in multiple disciplines, such as professional and creative. Emma is primarily interested in writing about news that directly affects Sacramento and its citizens during her time on the Express.

The Express

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Express

Comments (0)

All The Express Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *