City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships

City College Panthers hosted the Women’s 2024 3C2A State Championships at the North Gymnasium. The event hosted a total of 13 California Community College women’s wrestling teams, but could only have two matches happening simultaneously as there were only two mats.

City College ended up at fourth place totaling a team total of 81.5 total team points. Cerritos College ended up winning the dual tournaments by racking up a total of 166 total team points. Mt. San Antonio College took second place with a total of 127 total team points and East Los Angeles College came in third place with a total of 100.5 points.

Marquis Gales, Panthers head coach of the women’s wrestling team (as well as the men’s,) said, “Altogether, I think we did put on a good home showing tonight for Sacramento,” said Gales, “It was very stressful for me putting everything together, but best performance of the year, very happy we took fourth place.”

City College had a total of six wrestlers competing in the tournament: Alexis Hazelton, who competed in the 102 pound weight class, Lily Serrano of the 109 pound weight class, Ibtasam Saleh of the 136 pound weight class, Andrea Espinosa of the 148 pound weight class, Atziry Chavez of the 220 pound weight class and Jessie Adame of the 220 pound weight class.

The tournament opened with the National Anthem sung by Nile Jernigan, a sophomore wrestler from Cerritos College.

Halfway through the event, there was a loud scream from the mat. Student wrestler Kimberly Sosa of East Los Angeles College had been injured badly during her match. The event was paused for EMTs to be called in, and resumed after medical professionals arrived to help Sosa. Sosa’s head wrestling coach Angel Solis was able to provide a statement days after the event. “Kimberly’s ankle was dislocated and she also suffered fractures to her tibia and fibula bones,” said Solis, “She is seeing an orthopedic specialist and will be scheduled for surgery in the next week or two. Her spirits are high and she is recovering as best as she can right now.”

Towards the end of the competition, Atziry Chavez of the 220 pound weight class was the sole City College wrestler to reach the championship in her division, with four others wrestling for medals in their respective weight classes. Hazelton earned a fourth place gold medal in her weight division, Serrano won third place within her division, with Saleh placing third as well in her division, Espinosa placing fourth, and lastly Chavez placing second with a gold medal. Chavez lost in the final championship match and East Los Angeles wrestler Izzy Calle became champion of the 220 pound division.

After the final matches, an award ceremony was held for all the attending schools, acknowledging their coaching staff, with the top head coach and assistant coach taking home awards. Head Coach of the Year went to Dustin Kirk from Cerritos College and Robert Dominguez of Mt. San Antonio College.

City College psychology major Ibtasam Saleh competed at the event, and said about her performance, “Very proud, I placed third compared to last year placing sixth. I enjoyed the event, I think Coach Gales put a lot of effort into the event.”

Nursing major Alexis Hazelton said the championship was, “A really great event; I enjoyed seeing support from alumni wrestlers and team spirit from other teammates. I am really proud of my performance tonight, placing fourth in the 102 pound class. I am really proud of myself and my team.”