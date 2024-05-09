Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College

The Student News Site of Sacramento City College

The Express
City College alumni Sheila Osborne has her hair done by City College cosmetology student Angela Pham on Feb. 14 2024. Pham has been working on mastering her new skill as a hairstylist.
Students of the Cosmetology Department offer affordable services to students and the community
Artist Eddie Lampkin (Printingainteasy) speaks about the silk-screen printing process at the Serigrafía y Solidaridad event in the Learning Resource Center on April 22, 2024.
Screen-printing artists advocate for social change in new Learning Resource Center exhibit
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
Generative AI in higher education
Makerspace Laboratory Technician Christian Espinoza, dressed as Star Wars character Boba Fett, City College President Albert Garcia and Mechanical-Electrical Technology Professor Richard Gentry attends the Celebrate City event at City College Friday, April 19, 2024.
City College welcomes community for its second annual ‘Celebrate City!’ event
City Colleges newly appointed Public Relations tech Maurice Elamrani stands in the City College quad Wednesday, March. 20, 2024.
Marine to media: Meet City College’s new public relations technician
Sacramento Zoo located in Land Park, Tuesday March 5,2024. “We are incredibly excited about the potential new zoo and the opportunity for the animals to have larger habitats,” said Andrea Haverland, the zoo’s outreach and communications coordinator, about a likely move to Elk Grove.
Animals on the run: a move to a new zoo
Graphic created by Emma Richman / erichman.express@gmail.com
City College introduces it first LGBTQ+ studies course
Alexis Hazelton, wrestling her opponent, Araceli Stanev of Bakersfield College at the 2024 3C2A State Championship tournament on Saturday April 20, 2024.
City College’s results from the 3C2A Women’s Wrestling State Championships
City College softball pitcher Ava Seguin pitches during a scrimmage against Butte College on Nov. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Jada Trail / jtrail.express@gmail.com
Panthers softball prepares for upcoming season amid field renovation
Sacramento City College wrestler Ammar Khan having his hand raised by a referee after getting a pin fall against a Shasta Knight opponent on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023. Photo curtesy of Randy Martin
City College Panthers pick up a 44-5 point victory against Shasta College Knights
Panthers freshman No. 9 Evynn Rios hits the ball back over the net to keep the game in motion as her team scatters around to help out against Diablo Valley Vikings on the Panthers volleyball court on Wednesday Oct. 25, 2023. Photo credit: Robert Harris II / rharrisii.express@gmail.com
Panthers volleyball improves their record to 13-12 against Diablo Valley Vikings
Iced lattes from Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters located at 2940 Freeport Blvd., in Sacramento.
Our picks of Sacramento’s best coffee shops
Graphic created by Neezy Jeffery / njeffery.express@gmail.com
Express Reviews: ‘Problemista’
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II settles in to review one of his favorite series, “FBI,” created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
Introducing Dick Wolf’s third franchise series, ‘FBI’
Staff writer Robert J. Harris II looks forward to enjoying his favorite crime series, Law & Order. Photo illustration by Ellie Appleby and Nick Shockey.
The very best of ‘Law & Order’
Endless racks of clothes at Bargain World located at 4760 Florin Road in Sacramento.
Sacramento’s best thrift stores
From left: Biology major Tehya Polendo, history major Kathorne Adams and art major Olivia McCutcheon play a round of cards called “Exploding Kittens” at the Jack of all Trades club meeting during De-Stress Fest on May 6, 2024.

 

Rooms in the City Cafe were full of students on May 6, ready to unwind for just a brief moment from finals to enjoy complimentary pizza, board games and video games.

 

Jack of All Trades Club started off the week of events hosted by the Club and Events Board. The club focuses primarily on games of any kind and meets once a week at the City Cafe on Monday afternoons. 

 

English major Imani Stroman-Valdez came for the first time today “to just chill” she said. Stroman-Valdez liked that there were video games and that she could talk about anime since she is a big fan of it. 

 

Biology major Natalie Elizarraras, president of the Club, was drawn to this club because, she said, “I was looking for a way to find people to talk to when I first came to campus during COVID.” Elizarraras encourages students that joining a club is a good way to make friends and everyone is welcomed. 

 

CAEB hosts a 4-day event called De-Stress Fest at the end of each spring and fall semester to focus on the mental health of students as students work on their finals. Tuesday’s event, May 7, was Yoga Day with Professor Gales, followed by Wednesday’s P.A.W.S. to RELAX, and ending on Thursday with Craft Day. 
