Photo of the day: Game Day launches De-Stress Fest’s 4-day event at City College

From left: Biology major Tehya Polendo, history major Kathorne Adams and art major Olivia McCutcheon play a round of cards called “Exploding Kittens” at the Jack of all Trades club meeting during De-Stress Fest on May 6, 2024.

Rooms in the City Cafe were full of students on May 6, ready to unwind for just a brief moment from finals to enjoy complimentary pizza, board games and video games.

Jack of All Trades Club started off the week of events hosted by the Club and Events Board. The club focuses primarily on games of any kind and meets once a week at the City Cafe on Monday afternoons.

English major Imani Stroman-Valdez came for the first time today “to just chill” she said. Stroman-Valdez liked that there were video games and that she could talk about anime since she is a big fan of it.

Biology major Natalie Elizarraras, president of the Club, was drawn to this club because, she said, “I was looking for a way to find people to talk to when I first came to campus during COVID.” Elizarraras encourages students that joining a club is a good way to make friends and everyone is welcomed.

CAEB hosts a 4-day event called De-Stress Fest at the end of each spring and fall semester to focus on the mental health of students as students work on their finals. Tuesday’s event, May 7, was Yoga Day with Professor Gales, followed by Wednesday’s P.A.W.S. to RELAX, and ending on Thursday with Craft Day.