Student FYI: Week of April 15 through 26

​​There’s so much happening at City College, we at the Express wanted to offer a place for students and staff to get essential information in an informative and efficient way. We are compiling a brief list of all the crucial news the City College community needs to know every other week.

Great news for those still in need of financial aid! The deadline to apply for priority assistance through FAFSA or CADAA has been extended to May 2, 2024. Even with the deadline being extended, aid is granted on a first-come, first-served basis for funds directly distributed by Los Rios, so it’s crucial to apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions about the process, the financial aid office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and ready to assist you.

Planning for the 2024 fall semester? The schedules and your priority registration date are now available on your eServices account. If you need guidance on choosing classes, the counseling and transfer team at Rodda Hall North, RHN 147, is always there to help you navigate your college journey. You can schedule a counseling appointment here.

Beep, beep! Beginning Monday, April 15, students can expect more traffic on their way to campus due to road closures. The eastbound and right-hand turns onto Broadway at Riverside Boulevard and Land Park Drive will be closed for three to four weeks. During this time, X Street is the recommended detour. For more information on the project impacting your commute to school, check out this link.

Get ready to make your voice heard! City College student leadership elections are just around the corner. This is your chance to meet and learn about those running for various positions. A candidate forum will be held on April 18 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Student Center. Your vote matters, and you can cast it on April 23 or 24 between 8 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. by logging on to your eServices account. Don’t miss this opportunity to shape the City College community.

Calling all graduates! Los Rios is offering several cultural celebrations to commemorate graduating students. Check out the following list to find out more about each celebration. Congratulations!

Pride Lavender Celebration Lavender Celebration

Friday, May 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the American River College cafeteria. RSVP by April 21.

Asian Pacific Islander (API) Scholars Rising Ceremony

Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American River College, Student Center. RSVP by April 19.

Los Rios Native Celebration and Transfer Honoring Ceremony

Friday, May 10, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Folsom Lake College Main Campus, Community Room. Contact the Native American Student Success Center to RSVP.

Celebration of Excellence and Achievements for Students of African Descent

Friday, May 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Center of Praise Ministries. RSVP by April 29. The event will also be live streamed for those who want to attend virtually.

Honrando a Nuestros Estudiantes (Honoring Our Students) Celebration

Tuesday, May 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Folsom Lake College Main Campus, Harris Center for the Arts. RSVP by April 30 at 5 p.m.

Check back in at the Express every first and third Monday of every month for more news briefs.